News Today

[News Today] Lee makes campaign push in Yeongnam region

입력 2025.06.02 (15:49) 수정 2025.06.02 (15:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
South Korea's presidential election is now just one day away, and the race is reaching its final sprint. Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, where his party holds weaker support. He underscored his commitment to ending political division and bringing the country together.

[REPORT]
The Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Andong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, which is his hometown.

He asked voters to give him a chance to unite the nation and become a president for every Korean.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
You should change and give a chance even to a Democratic Party candidate if he is competent.

Going beyond ideological and political differences, he unveiled measures to grant deserving honors to veterans and patriots in recognition of the special sacrifices they made.

Lee promised to introduce a quasi-veterans' hospital system by utilizing public medical centers and to improve the system for compensating people of national merit.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
Who will come forward to save the nation if we fail to recognize those who made sacrifices for it?

During a visit to Busan, the Democratic Party candidate announced a plan to establish there an investment bank tentatively named Dongnam, instead of relocating the Korea Development Bank.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
I will establish a state-run bank in order to support the maritime logistics industry.

He condemned allegations of manipulating online comments raised by the conservative organization Rhee-Park School as an act of insurrection.

He said he is confident that there is a link between the organization and the People Power Party, urging the conservative party to provide explanations.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
There was a group known as ‘Sipaldan’. The People Power Party is the one that has a DNA of manipulating public opinions online.

Lee is stumping around the capital area on Monday, the last day of the official campaign period.

On Monday evening, he will deliver his last speech at Yeouido Park in Seoul where Kim Dae-jung gave an address as a presidential candidate and attracted 1.3 million people in 1987.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Lee makes campaign push in Yeongnam region
    • 입력 2025-06-02 15:49:31
    • 수정2025-06-02 15:50:43
    News Today

[LEAD]
South Korea's presidential election is now just one day away, and the race is reaching its final sprint. Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, where his party holds weaker support. He underscored his commitment to ending political division and bringing the country together.

[REPORT]
The Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Andong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, which is his hometown.

He asked voters to give him a chance to unite the nation and become a president for every Korean.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
You should change and give a chance even to a Democratic Party candidate if he is competent.

Going beyond ideological and political differences, he unveiled measures to grant deserving honors to veterans and patriots in recognition of the special sacrifices they made.

Lee promised to introduce a quasi-veterans' hospital system by utilizing public medical centers and to improve the system for compensating people of national merit.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
Who will come forward to save the nation if we fail to recognize those who made sacrifices for it?

During a visit to Busan, the Democratic Party candidate announced a plan to establish there an investment bank tentatively named Dongnam, instead of relocating the Korea Development Bank.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
I will establish a state-run bank in order to support the maritime logistics industry.

He condemned allegations of manipulating online comments raised by the conservative organization Rhee-Park School as an act of insurrection.

He said he is confident that there is a link between the organization and the People Power Party, urging the conservative party to provide explanations.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
There was a group known as ‘Sipaldan’. The People Power Party is the one that has a DNA of manipulating public opinions online.

Lee is stumping around the capital area on Monday, the last day of the official campaign period.

On Monday evening, he will deliver his last speech at Yeouido Park in Seoul where Kim Dae-jung gave an address as a presidential candidate and attracted 1.3 million people in 1987.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

새 대통령 국군통수권 승계, ‘이때’부터…<br>취임식은 언제?

새 대통령 국군통수권 승계, ‘이때’부터…취임식은 언제?
D-1 이재명, 다짐과 부탁…<br>“지금이 바로 행동할 때”

D-1 이재명, 다짐과 부탁…“지금이 바로 행동할 때”
D-1 김문수, 약속과 부탁…<br>“이재명 괴물 총통 독재 출현 막아달라”

D-1 김문수, 약속과 부탁…“이재명 괴물 총통 독재 출현 막아달라”
삼성페이 결제 3시간 넘게 오류 …“원인 파악 중”

삼성페이 결제 3시간 넘게 오류 …“원인 파악 중”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.