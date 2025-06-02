[News Today] Lee makes campaign push in Yeongnam region

South Korea's presidential election is now just one day away, and the race is reaching its final sprint. Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, where his party holds weaker support. He underscored his commitment to ending political division and bringing the country together.



The Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Andong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, which is his hometown.



He asked voters to give him a chance to unite the nation and become a president for every Korean.



You should change and give a chance even to a Democratic Party candidate if he is competent.



Going beyond ideological and political differences, he unveiled measures to grant deserving honors to veterans and patriots in recognition of the special sacrifices they made.



Lee promised to introduce a quasi-veterans' hospital system by utilizing public medical centers and to improve the system for compensating people of national merit.



Who will come forward to save the nation if we fail to recognize those who made sacrifices for it?



During a visit to Busan, the Democratic Party candidate announced a plan to establish there an investment bank tentatively named Dongnam, instead of relocating the Korea Development Bank.



I will establish a state-run bank in order to support the maritime logistics industry.



He condemned allegations of manipulating online comments raised by the conservative organization Rhee-Park School as an act of insurrection.



He said he is confident that there is a link between the organization and the People Power Party, urging the conservative party to provide explanations.



There was a group known as ‘Sipaldan’. The People Power Party is the one that has a DNA of manipulating public opinions online.



Lee is stumping around the capital area on Monday, the last day of the official campaign period.



On Monday evening, he will deliver his last speech at Yeouido Park in Seoul where Kim Dae-jung gave an address as a presidential candidate and attracted 1.3 million people in 1987.