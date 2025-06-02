[News Today] Kim focuses campaign in Capital area

입력 2025-06-02 15:49:37 수정 2025-06-02 15:50:59 News Today





[LEAD]

Meanwhile, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo focused on highlighting administrative achievements, integrity, and deep sense of family. On the last minute campaign trail across the capital region, Kim aimed to draw sharp contrasts with DP candidate Lee Jae-myung.



[REPORT]

The People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo campaigned mainly in the capital region, a key battleground.



He repeatedly apologized for the martial law declared on December 3rd.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate

I'm sorry for causing you great concern over martial law and impeachment.



Kim asked for support by playing up the administrative achievements and integrity while serving as Gyeonggi-do governor.



He then criticized Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's universal welfare plans and nuclear energy phase-out policies.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Taiwan must reverse its anti-nuclear policy, as AI isn’t possible without nuclear power.



Kim emphasized the importance of family to differentiate himself from Lee Jae-myung.



He repeatedly thanked his wife, Seol Nan-young, and condemned Rhyu Si-min's remarks against her.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate

Was my wife wrong for making a living for family because I was incompetent?



Should I leave her just because he said my wife is only a high school graduate?



His attack on Lee's family intensified, highlighting their various controversies.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate

Can someone tied to corruption, with a son who insults women and a wife convicted for misusing a corporate card, really become president?



His campaigning for Monday starts in Jeju and then goes to Busan, Daegu and Daejeon before wrapping up in front of Seoul City Hall.



He plans to keep encouraging his supporters to vote, claiming that he could win if they all come out to the polls on Tuesday.