News Today

[News Today] Kim focuses campaign in Capital area

입력 2025.06.02 (15:49) 수정 2025.06.02 (15:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Meanwhile, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo focused on highlighting administrative achievements, integrity, and deep sense of family. On the last minute campaign trail across the capital region, Kim aimed to draw sharp contrasts with DP candidate Lee Jae-myung.

[REPORT]
The People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo campaigned mainly in the capital region, a key battleground.

He repeatedly apologized for the martial law declared on December 3rd.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
I'm sorry for causing you great concern over martial law and impeachment.

Kim asked for support by playing up the administrative achievements and integrity while serving as Gyeonggi-do governor.

He then criticized Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's universal welfare plans and nuclear energy phase-out policies.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Taiwan must reverse its anti-nuclear policy, as AI isn’t possible without nuclear power.

Kim emphasized the importance of family to differentiate himself from Lee Jae-myung.

He repeatedly thanked his wife, Seol Nan-young, and condemned Rhyu Si-min's remarks against her.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
Was my wife wrong for making a living for family because I was incompetent?

Should I leave her just because he said my wife is only a high school graduate?

His attack on Lee's family intensified, highlighting their various controversies.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
Can someone tied to corruption, with a son who insults women and a wife convicted for misusing a corporate card, really become president?

His campaigning for Monday starts in Jeju and then goes to Busan, Daegu and Daejeon before wrapping up in front of Seoul City Hall.

He plans to keep encouraging his supporters to vote, claiming that he could win if they all come out to the polls on Tuesday.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Kim focuses campaign in Capital area
    • 입력 2025-06-02 15:49:37
    • 수정2025-06-02 15:50:59
    News Today

[LEAD]
Meanwhile, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo focused on highlighting administrative achievements, integrity, and deep sense of family. On the last minute campaign trail across the capital region, Kim aimed to draw sharp contrasts with DP candidate Lee Jae-myung.

[REPORT]
The People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo campaigned mainly in the capital region, a key battleground.

He repeatedly apologized for the martial law declared on December 3rd.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
I'm sorry for causing you great concern over martial law and impeachment.

Kim asked for support by playing up the administrative achievements and integrity while serving as Gyeonggi-do governor.

He then criticized Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's universal welfare plans and nuclear energy phase-out policies.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Taiwan must reverse its anti-nuclear policy, as AI isn’t possible without nuclear power.

Kim emphasized the importance of family to differentiate himself from Lee Jae-myung.

He repeatedly thanked his wife, Seol Nan-young, and condemned Rhyu Si-min's remarks against her.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
Was my wife wrong for making a living for family because I was incompetent?

Should I leave her just because he said my wife is only a high school graduate?

His attack on Lee's family intensified, highlighting their various controversies.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
Can someone tied to corruption, with a son who insults women and a wife convicted for misusing a corporate card, really become president?

His campaigning for Monday starts in Jeju and then goes to Busan, Daegu and Daejeon before wrapping up in front of Seoul City Hall.

He plans to keep encouraging his supporters to vote, claiming that he could win if they all come out to the polls on Tuesday.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

새 대통령 국군통수권 승계, ‘이때’부터…<br>취임식은 언제?

새 대통령 국군통수권 승계, ‘이때’부터…취임식은 언제?
D-1 이재명, 다짐과 부탁…<br>“지금이 바로 행동할 때”

D-1 이재명, 다짐과 부탁…“지금이 바로 행동할 때”
D-1 김문수, 약속과 부탁…<br>“이재명 괴물 총통 독재 출현 막아달라”

D-1 김문수, 약속과 부탁…“이재명 괴물 총통 독재 출현 막아달라”
삼성페이 결제 3시간 넘게 오류 …“원인 파악 중”

삼성페이 결제 3시간 넘게 오류 …“원인 파악 중”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.