[News Today] Minor pres. candidates appeal to voters

입력 2025-06-02 15:49:44 수정 2025-06-02 15:51:10





[LEAD]

Making a final push to rally his base, Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok said the finish line is just around the corner and vowed to secure a meaningful position. Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate Kwon Young-gook vowed to build a nation where women and laborers face no discrimination.



[REPORT]

Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok has stumped Dongtan, his electorate district where he won the last general elections counter to the unfavorable results of public polls.



Mentioning problems involving the son of DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, he called on voters to block the "dictator" from trying to expel him.



Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate

I was selected as a member of the National Assembly, a constitutional organ, by the people. How dare Lee Jae-myung talk about expelling me?



Lee Jun-seok said the finish line was just around the corner and vowed to secure a meaningful position, targeting the People Power Party's so-called "dead vote prevention theory."



Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate

Candidate No. 2 is trying to obtain votes from the tyrant Yoon Suk Yeol. If those two refuse to break up, they are one.



Lee Jun-seok also dismissed the possibility of candidacy merger shortly before the main vote.



Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate

The PPP's sole election strategy is candidacy merger from the start to the end of the election.



Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate Kwon Young-gook appealed to voters by promising to eradicate discrimination against women and laborers.



Kwon Young-gook / Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate

Shouldn't we create a country that is good to work in instead of one that only focuses on large businesses?



Lee Jun-seok will wrap up his presidential campaign in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province to win more support from conservative voters.



Kwon Young-gook will hold his final campaign rally in Seoul.



Independent candidate Hwang Kyo-ahn has dropped out of the presidential race in order to help People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo win more votes and announced his support for him.