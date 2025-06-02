News Today

[News Today] Subway arson suspect faces arrest

[LEAD]
A man in his 60s set fire inside a Seoul subway train on Saturday. There were no major casualties but several passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment. The suspect told police he was angry over the outcome of his divorce suit. A decision on his arrest warrant is expected as early as today.

[REPORT]
On a weekend morning, some 400 subway passengers panicked over a fire set on Line No. 5 in Seoul.

A man in his 60s, surnamed Won, was apprehended on the scene as a suspect.

An arrest warrant review hearing for him was held at the Seoul Southern District Court Monday morning.

He is accused of carrying out arson on a subway train.

The suspect is said to have told police that he set fire inside a Seoul subway train as he was disgruntled over the result of his divorce suit.

He is known to have had no intention to take his own life.

Through questioning, police found that Won had boarded the train at Yeouinaru Station at around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday carrying various objects including a lighter, clothes and glass bottle.

He poured gasoline and set fire on the floor of the train right away.

Park Ki-han / Witness
At first, I thought it was water. But with the smell, it was a white container containing petroleum and a yellow hose.

Due to the fire, 23 out of some 400 passengers inhaled smoke and were transported to hospitals.

129 people were given medical attention on the scene of the arson.

Due to the arson, one train car was partially burned and destroyed while two were blackened by smoke.

Fire authorities say the fire has caused damage worth some 330 million won or nearly 240,000 U.S. dollars.

Seoul Metro, the operator of the subway line, is planning to take legal action against the arsonist, such as filing a compensation suit and exercising the right to indemnity.

