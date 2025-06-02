[News Today] Less than 1% of toys recycled

What happens to toys that are no longer played with? Toy plastics are made from high-grade materials to meet quality standards. But they are rarely recycled. Instead, it's incinerated or dumped in landfills, turning into what experts call an "environmental villain."



Here, children and parents can choose as many toys as they want.



This is a toy bazaar held every month.



Toys donated by toy recycling union members and businesses are sold at affordable prices.



Won Dong-hee / Goyang resident

The toys here are very cheap and some of them are new. I come here because I can also make donations.



Lego bricks are only 1,000 won for 200 grams.



This event is seeing more and more visitors who support the idea of reusing plastic toys.



Jeong Ji-mun / Seoul resident

It's a burden for families to throw away and buy plastic toys again, which also creates waste. It’s great they can be reused.



Some toys are practically household appliances since they contain electrical circuits and batteries.



They should be taken apart and separated by material before they are discarded.



The plastic generated from toys can be turned into new products once they're broken up into tiny pieces and compressed in high heat.



But disassembling toys is not easy or profitable, so even recyclable waste collection services do not handle them. So, less than 1% of the plastic toys are recycled.



Kang Dong-won / Toy Recycling Union ‘TRU’

Discarded toys end up in landfills or incinerators and then become micro-plastic and carbon dioxide to harm the environment.



It takes more than 500 years for plastic toys to break down.



It's estimated that over 50,000 tons of toys are thrown away each year as general waste.