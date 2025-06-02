[News Today] Naval plane crash victims mourned
[LEAD]
The nation is mourning after a deadly Navy patrol aircraft crash. The funeral service for the four Navy personnel who died was held yesterday. Grieving families and mourners paid tribute to their sacrifice.
[REPORT]
White chrysanthemums surround the photos of four young soldiers.
From a veteran pilot to a petty officer, they all left behind unfulfilled dreams.
They were all young men in their twenties and thirties, born between 1991 and 2000.
A three-year-old son played with a toy in front of his father's coffin before placing a flower with his tiny hands.
Fellow Navy sailors break down in tears as they salute their comrades.
Seol Woo-hyeok / Lt. Commander, Navy 615th Squadron
I call out the four names with heartbreaking pain and cherish them in my heart.
The ceremony was attended by some 1,000 mourners, including the dead soldiers' families, the Chief of Naval Operations, and fellow sailors, who all prayed for the departed.
The remains of the dead were buried in the Daejeon National Cemetery and the Yeongcheon National Cemetery.
The Navy posthumously promoted them by one rank in honor of the lives lost while training.
Yang Yong-mo / Chief, Naval Operations
We will bury you in our hearts. We'll make sure your noble sacrifice won't be in vain.
Investigation into the crash is speeding up as well.
The Navy moved the plane wreckage to the Navy Air Command and plan to go through the remains thoroughly with private sector experts.
Other planes will be checked out as well while special safety inspections will be carried out on the P-3C patrol aircraft, the very model involved in the accident.
