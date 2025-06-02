News Today

[News Today] Naval plane crash victims mourned

입력 2025.06.02 (15:50) 수정 2025.06.02 (15:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The nation is mourning after a deadly Navy patrol aircraft crash. The funeral service for the four Navy personnel who died was held yesterday. Grieving families and mourners paid tribute to their sacrifice.

[REPORT]
White chrysanthemums surround the photos of four young soldiers.

From a veteran pilot to a petty officer, they all left behind unfulfilled dreams.

They were all young men in their twenties and thirties, born between 1991 and 2000.

A three-year-old son played with a toy in front of his father's coffin before placing a flower with his tiny hands.

Fellow Navy sailors break down in tears as they salute their comrades.

Seol Woo-hyeok / Lt. Commander, Navy 615th Squadron
I call out the four names with heartbreaking pain and cherish them in my heart.

The ceremony was attended by some 1,000 mourners, including the dead soldiers' families, the Chief of Naval Operations, and fellow sailors, who all prayed for the departed.

The remains of the dead were buried in the Daejeon National Cemetery and the Yeongcheon National Cemetery.

The Navy posthumously promoted them by one rank in honor of the lives lost while training.

Yang Yong-mo / Chief, Naval Operations
We will bury you in our hearts. We'll make sure your noble sacrifice won't be in vain.

Investigation into the crash is speeding up as well.

The Navy moved the plane wreckage to the Navy Air Command and plan to go through the remains thoroughly with private sector experts.

Other planes will be checked out as well while special safety inspections will be carried out on the P-3C patrol aircraft, the very model involved in the accident.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Naval plane crash victims mourned
    • 입력 2025-06-02 15:50:11
    • 수정2025-06-02 15:51:52
    News Today

[LEAD]
The nation is mourning after a deadly Navy patrol aircraft crash. The funeral service for the four Navy personnel who died was held yesterday. Grieving families and mourners paid tribute to their sacrifice.

[REPORT]
White chrysanthemums surround the photos of four young soldiers.

From a veteran pilot to a petty officer, they all left behind unfulfilled dreams.

They were all young men in their twenties and thirties, born between 1991 and 2000.

A three-year-old son played with a toy in front of his father's coffin before placing a flower with his tiny hands.

Fellow Navy sailors break down in tears as they salute their comrades.

Seol Woo-hyeok / Lt. Commander, Navy 615th Squadron
I call out the four names with heartbreaking pain and cherish them in my heart.

The ceremony was attended by some 1,000 mourners, including the dead soldiers' families, the Chief of Naval Operations, and fellow sailors, who all prayed for the departed.

The remains of the dead were buried in the Daejeon National Cemetery and the Yeongcheon National Cemetery.

The Navy posthumously promoted them by one rank in honor of the lives lost while training.

Yang Yong-mo / Chief, Naval Operations
We will bury you in our hearts. We'll make sure your noble sacrifice won't be in vain.

Investigation into the crash is speeding up as well.

The Navy moved the plane wreckage to the Navy Air Command and plan to go through the remains thoroughly with private sector experts.

Other planes will be checked out as well while special safety inspections will be carried out on the P-3C patrol aircraft, the very model involved in the accident.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

새 대통령 국군통수권 승계, ‘이때’부터…<br>취임식은 언제?

새 대통령 국군통수권 승계, ‘이때’부터…취임식은 언제?
D-1 이재명, 다짐과 부탁…<br>“지금이 바로 행동할 때”

D-1 이재명, 다짐과 부탁…“지금이 바로 행동할 때”
D-1 김문수, 약속과 부탁…<br>“이재명 괴물 총통 독재 출현 막아달라”

D-1 김문수, 약속과 부탁…“이재명 괴물 총통 독재 출현 막아달라”
삼성페이 결제 3시간 넘게 오류 …“원인 파악 중”

삼성페이 결제 3시간 넘게 오류 …“원인 파악 중”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.