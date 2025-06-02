Final push for every vote

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Finally, tomorrow (June 3) is the day.



Voting for the 21st president will take place nationwide from 6 AM to 8 PM.



Each vote cast by voters will determine the new president who will lead South Korea into the future.



Presidential candidates went all out in their final campaign push today (June 2).



The locations and routes chosen for their last day of campaigning all hold special significance.



First news, reporter Lee Hee-yeon.



[Report]



In front of the National Assembly, where protests calling for impeachment were held after the martial law, candidate Lee Jae-myung chose Yeouido in front of the National Assembly as his final campaign location.



This symbolizes his commitment to complete the 'Revolution of Light' alongside the citizens who overcame the insurrection.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "With the desperate feeling of rushing to the National Assembly on the night of the insurrection, please once again come forward with all your strength!"]



Before Yeouido, he targeted the key battlegrounds of the metropolitan area, campaigning in Seongnam in Gyeonggi Province and Gangbuk and Gangseo in Seoul.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who embarked on a nationwide campaign today, started in Jeju and traveled through Busan, Daegu, Daejeon, and finally to Seoul, following the Gyeongbu Line that has driven South Korea's growth.



His final campaign location was Seoul Plaza, the heart of South Korea, where he appealed to stop dictatorship and achieve a new leap for the country.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "Now justice is winning, and criminals are retreating. Your clean votes will create a new history."]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok concentrated his last campaign efforts in Daegu.



He emphasized 'new conservatism' throughout the election period in this traditionally conservative stronghold.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "If the younger generation stands at the center of politics, Daegu will change. Do you agree!"]



Candidate Kwon Young-guk was at Hyehwa Station in Seoul, where a protest for the mobility rights of the disabled was held.



He visited places like Guui Station, where a screen door accident occurred, to appeal for votes.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



