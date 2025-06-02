Kim Moon-soo pledges new politics

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party repeatedly apologized for the emergency martial law on December 3 and pledged political innovation.



He appealed to voters, claiming that a vote for Lee Jun-seok would hand victory to candidate Lee Jae-myung, and emphasized the need to prevent Lee Jae-myung's dictatorship.



This is a report by reporter Yeo So-yeon.



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo bowed his head again regarding the emergency martial law.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I once again apologize for the emergency martial law that should not have happened."]



He appealed for the opportunity to work for the people and the country.



He emphasized that he would achieve unimaginable changes and reforms, and above all, the political retaliation and dictatorship of the Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung must be stopped.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Is it reasonable to say that if he becomes president, he will stop all five trials?"]



He also targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung's economic pledges, such as the issuance of local gift certificates.



Criticizing it as populism that burdens future generations with debt, he vowed to solve youth issues alongside his daughter on stage.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "(You will work hard to improve employment, housing prices, marriage, and parenting, right?) Yes, I will work hard."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo particularly appealed to his supporters for active voting participation, stating that if the voter turnout is high tomorrow (June 3), he can defeat candidate Lee Jae-myung.



Apologizing for the failure to unify with candidate Lee Jun-seok, Kim urged that if votes are given to candidate Lee Jun-seok, candidate Lee Jae-myung will be elected, stimulating the psychology of preventing wasted votes.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "If you vote for candidate Lee Jun-seok, you will only help candidate Lee Jae-myung. If you vote for Kim Moon-soo, it will be Kim Moon-soo."]



Earlier, candidate Kim visited Jeju for the first time during the election period, paid respects at the 4·3 Peace Park, and announced regional development plans such as the construction of a new airport and the opening of a cruise port.



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



