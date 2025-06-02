Partisan clashes intensify
입력 2025.06.02 (23:42)
[Anchor]
As the election nears its end, the confrontations between the parties have become even more intense.
First, the Democratic Party focused on the issue of the conservative-leaning group Rhee-Park School, which is under suspicion of manipulating online comments.
They claimed that comment manipulation is electoral fraud and cyber insurrection, and pressed for connections with candidate Kim Moon-soo.
The People Power Party countered that this was an attempt to deflect attention from the crimes of candidate Lee Jae-myung's son.
Reporter Lee Soo-min has the details.
[Report]
The Democratic Party has repeatedly raised allegations of comment manipulation by the strong conservative group 'Rhee-Park School', asserting that it is a serious crime and a violation of national dignity.
They intensified their offensive, likening it to the National Intelligence Service's comment manipulation scandal.
[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party's Chief Campaign Chairperson: "This is a clear case of electoral fraud and cyber insurrection. Evidence must not be destroyed any further. We urge a swift and thorough investigation."]
They presented evidence such as videos of candidate Kim Moon-soo attending the same event as Rhee-Park School's head, Mr. Son, and focused on probing the connection with Kim.
[Jung Jun-ho/Democratic Party's Rapid Response Team Deputy Chief: "You can clearly see them sitting side by side and talking. Are you saying you don't know this?"]
They also raised additional suspicions by stating that a visit to the presidential office was included in the youth corporate exploration schedule organized by 'Rhee-Park School'.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I believe it's more important to provide responsible answers concerning acts of cyber insurrection that seek to undermine the democratic process once again."]
The People Power Party rebutted, calling it a "groundless political offensive."
They pointed out that the party responsible for the comment manipulation scandal involving Druking is the Democratic Party itself.
[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: "The origin of comment manipulation is suddenly trying to impose a manipulation frame on the opposing party. This is to cover up the crimes of candidate Lee Jae-myung's son."]
Candidate Kim Moon-soo also denied any connection, calling the allegations absurd.
This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
