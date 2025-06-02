News 9

Lee Jae-myung’s final push in Gyeonggi

[Anchor]

Today (Jun. 2), Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung primarily met with voters in Gyeonggi Province, his political hometown.

Highlighting his experience as the mayor of Seongnam and the governor of Gyeonggi Province, he emphasized that he is a prepared presidential candidate.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the story.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Seongnam, where he first started his political career.

He highlighted that this is where the young Lee Jae-myung nurtured his dreams and where civic activist Lee Jae-myung brought about social change.

He appealed for support once again by highlighting his achievements during his time as mayor of Seongnam, such as free school uniforms, youth dividends, and support policies for postpartum care facilities.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I will do several times better than Seongnam... Elect a loyal and capable worker and turn things around for our livelihoods."]

He held a press conference for the public at a church in Seongnam, where he first decided to enter politics, stating that he would prioritize checking the economic situation immediately upon being elected president.

He vowed to be a unifying president, stating that he would not exclude those who do not support him.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I will not oppress or alienate citizens from the other side... I will never engage in actions that incite hatred or animosity."]

On the day before the election, candidate Lee continued his intensive campaign in Gyeonggi Province, his political hometown, promising to bring change to South Korea as he had transformed the region.

He said that abstaining from voting only helps the vested interests maintain power and urged people to vote in order to put an end to insurrection forces.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "We must find all those who have not voted tomorrow. Abstaining is not neutrality but siding with the vested interests. It helps the return of insurrection forces..."]

After concluding his concentrated campaign in Yeouido, candidate Lee Jae-myung will wrap up his election campaign by communicating with voters online until midnight.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

