Lee’s trial comments under fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, comments made by Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung regarding his election law trial are also causing controversy.



He mentioned that he heard the Supreme Court would quickly dismiss the case, but was shocked when it was sent back for retrial.



Reporter Lee Ye-jin has the story.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung appeared on a YouTube broadcast hosted by Kim Eo-jun.



On the 1st of last month, he referred to the Supreme Court's order for a retrial of the election law case.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/YouTube 'Kim Eo-jun's Humility is Difficult News Factory': "Although it doesn't come directly, there is some communication. They said they would dismiss it quickly and cleanly. But one day it changed. I was really shocked."]



In response to this statement, the People Power Party criticized it as a crime that undermines the separation of powers.



They claimed it revealed collusion and cooperation between the Democratic Party and the judiciary, demanding an official investigation and a Supreme Court inspection.



They urged the candidate to reveal the substance of his 'communication' remarks and to resign from his candidacy.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Who provided the internal information of the Supreme Court? When and through what channels did you hear it?"]



The Democratic Party's decision to convene an extraordinary National Assembly immediately after the presidential election was also criticized.



They argued that the purpose was to protect Lee Jae-myung from the trial suspension law.



[Jang Dong-hyuk/Director of the People Power Party Election Committee Situation Room: "(They said they would take care of people's livelihoods) but is what the Democratic Party calls people's livelihood just protecting Lee Jae-myung...?"]



The Democratic Party actively refuted the claims made by the People Power Party.



They stated that the candidate never said he communicated directly with the Supreme Court and explained that he clearly mentioned it was not something he heard directly during the broadcast.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I think it would be better to discuss based on facts. Manipulation and distortion are really not right..."]



Additionally, they requested a correction of the article that stated candidate Lee communicated with the Supreme Court, stating that if not, they would proceed with legal action.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!