News 9

Lee’s trial comments under fire

입력 2025.06.02 (23:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, comments made by Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung regarding his election law trial are also causing controversy.

He mentioned that he heard the Supreme Court would quickly dismiss the case, but was shocked when it was sent back for retrial.

Reporter Lee Ye-jin has the story.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung appeared on a YouTube broadcast hosted by Kim Eo-jun.

On the 1st of last month, he referred to the Supreme Court's order for a retrial of the election law case.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/YouTube 'Kim Eo-jun's Humility is Difficult News Factory': "Although it doesn't come directly, there is some communication. They said they would dismiss it quickly and cleanly. But one day it changed. I was really shocked."]

In response to this statement, the People Power Party criticized it as a crime that undermines the separation of powers.

They claimed it revealed collusion and cooperation between the Democratic Party and the judiciary, demanding an official investigation and a Supreme Court inspection.

They urged the candidate to reveal the substance of his 'communication' remarks and to resign from his candidacy.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Who provided the internal information of the Supreme Court? When and through what channels did you hear it?"]

The Democratic Party's decision to convene an extraordinary National Assembly immediately after the presidential election was also criticized.

They argued that the purpose was to protect Lee Jae-myung from the trial suspension law.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/Director of the People Power Party Election Committee Situation Room: "(They said they would take care of people's livelihoods) but is what the Democratic Party calls people's livelihood just protecting Lee Jae-myung...?"]

The Democratic Party actively refuted the claims made by the People Power Party.

They stated that the candidate never said he communicated directly with the Supreme Court and explained that he clearly mentioned it was not something he heard directly during the broadcast.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I think it would be better to discuss based on facts. Manipulation and distortion are really not right..."]

Additionally, they requested a correction of the article that stated candidate Lee communicated with the Supreme Court, stating that if not, they would proceed with legal action.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee’s trial comments under fire
    • 입력 2025-06-02 23:42:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

Meanwhile, comments made by Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung regarding his election law trial are also causing controversy.

He mentioned that he heard the Supreme Court would quickly dismiss the case, but was shocked when it was sent back for retrial.

Reporter Lee Ye-jin has the story.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung appeared on a YouTube broadcast hosted by Kim Eo-jun.

On the 1st of last month, he referred to the Supreme Court's order for a retrial of the election law case.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/YouTube 'Kim Eo-jun's Humility is Difficult News Factory': "Although it doesn't come directly, there is some communication. They said they would dismiss it quickly and cleanly. But one day it changed. I was really shocked."]

In response to this statement, the People Power Party criticized it as a crime that undermines the separation of powers.

They claimed it revealed collusion and cooperation between the Democratic Party and the judiciary, demanding an official investigation and a Supreme Court inspection.

They urged the candidate to reveal the substance of his 'communication' remarks and to resign from his candidacy.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Who provided the internal information of the Supreme Court? When and through what channels did you hear it?"]

The Democratic Party's decision to convene an extraordinary National Assembly immediately after the presidential election was also criticized.

They argued that the purpose was to protect Lee Jae-myung from the trial suspension law.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/Director of the People Power Party Election Committee Situation Room: "(They said they would take care of people's livelihoods) but is what the Democratic Party calls people's livelihood just protecting Lee Jae-myung...?"]

The Democratic Party actively refuted the claims made by the People Power Party.

They stated that the candidate never said he communicated directly with the Supreme Court and explained that he clearly mentioned it was not something he heard directly during the broadcast.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I think it would be better to discuss based on facts. Manipulation and distortion are really not right..."]

Additionally, they requested a correction of the article that stated candidate Lee communicated with the Supreme Court, stating that if not, they would proceed with legal action.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.
이예진
이예진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘여의도’ ‘시청’ ‘대구’서 총력 유세전…한 표 호소

‘여의도’ ‘시청’ ‘대구’서 총력 유세전…한 표 호소
민주당 “리박스쿨, 선거 부정이자 사이버 내란”…국민의힘 “물타기 공세”

민주당 “리박스쿨, 선거 부정이자 사이버 내란”…국민의힘 “물타기 공세”
짐 로저스 “어떤 정치인도 지지한 적 없어”…국민의힘, 허위사실 유포 고발

짐 로저스 “어떤 정치인도 지지한 적 없어”…국민의힘, 허위사실 유포 고발
오늘 제21대 대통령 선거일…<br>당선인 윤곽은 언제쯤?

오늘 제21대 대통령 선거일…당선인 윤곽은 언제쯤?
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.