Voting tips for June 3 election

Tomorrow (June 3), the main voting for the 21st presidential election will take place.



It will be held from 6 AM to 8 PM at over 14,000 polling stations nationwide.



To ensure that you cast your precious vote properly, reporter Park Jin-soo has summarized what to be careful about when voting.



[Report]



Voting can be done from 6 AM to 8 PM.



Voters who arrive at the polling station by 8 PM can still cast their votes.



Unlike early voting, main voting can only be done at the designated polling station for your registered address.



You can check the location of your polling station through the voting information notice delivered to your home, the 'Voter Registration System' of your local government office, or the website of the National Election Commission.



You must bring a photo ID, such as a resident registration card, driver's license, or passport.



Be careful of invalid votes; using tools other than the official ballot marking device, voting in two boxes, or writing text on the ballot will all result in invalidation.



Using a ballot without the stamp of the local election commission or one that is completely torn will also be invalid.



Even if a voter accidentally damages the ballot, they cannot receive a new one.



The so-called 'voting selfie'.



It is not allowed inside the polling station, but it is permitted outside.



Posting a selfie showing your finger marking the ballot or a photo with a specific candidate's campaign poster as a background, along with a message encouraging voting, on the internet, social media, or via text message is also acceptable.



However, be cautious as taking a photo of the ballot inside the voting booth can result in imprisonment for up to 2 years or a fine of up to 4 million won.



Vote counting will begin around 8:30 PM after the voting ends at 8 PM, and it is expected to be completed around 6 AM the day after tomorrow (June 4).



This is KBS News, Park Jin-soo.



