KBS debuts AI-powered election night

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, KBS will meet viewers tomorrow (June 3) with an accurate and comprehensive election counting broadcast.

From the generative AI introduced for the first time in KBS history to the election prediction system boasting 100% accuracy, let’s take a sneak peek at the diverse KBS counting broadcast.

Kim Hyun-soo reports.

[Report]

Over 500 broadcasting personnel and more than 40 cameras.

KBS election counting broadcast is among the most advanced in South Korea.

This time, artificial intelligence will be used for the regional counting status relay broadcast.

From Dong-gu in Gwangju, a symbol of the May 18 Democratic Movement, to Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province, which played a role as a precursor to economic growth, and Jongno in Seoul, known as the epicenter of citizen resistance.

The video created by generative AI adds symbolic meaning to the public sentiment in each region.

Special cameras integrated with augmented reality graphics will bring vitality to the counting situation at KBS in Yeouido and the Seokchon Lake structure.

[Lee Min-young/KBS Election Broadcasting Planning Team Leader: "(As this is a vacancy election due to the president's impeachment), we hope for a calm atmosphere rather than a festive one, yearning for the recovery of democracy and daily life...."]

The core of KBS's counting broadcast is the KBS election prediction system, Decision-K Plus, which encapsulates 23 years of election broadcasting know-how.

Since its introduction in 2002, it has recorded 100% accuracy.

With real-time analysis of the political landscape by a panel encompassing conservatives, progressives, and all generations in the special studio 'K-Cube' in Gwanghwamun, at 8 PM, the exit poll results from the three broadcasting companies will be announced, predicting the winner in the fastest and most comprehensive manner.

[Park Sung-min/Political Consulting Min CEO: "As KBS has always done, we will focus on analysis and seriously and objectively consider what political developments will unfold in the future...."]

KBS's counting broadcast for the 21st presidential election, 'A Choice That Changes My Life,' will meet viewers through 1TV starting at 4:50 PM tomorrow.

This is KBS News Kim Hyun-soo.

