Code Red alert for election day

[Anchor]



The police have also made thorough preparations.



Starting from 6 AM tomorrow (June 3), on the day of the presidential election, a 'Code Red' will be issued, mobilizing 100% of available police forces.



During this election process, election-related crimes such as election violence and voting interference have more than doubled compared to the last presidential election, with over 2,000 individuals caught.



Moon Ye-seul reports.



[Report]



A man dressed in black approaches an election poster, quickly tears it down, and then disappears after damaging another poster 200 meters away.



A vehicle appears at a campaign site, honking its horn for a long time, and then pushes away campaign workers trying to stop it, even resorting to violence.



[Vehicle Passenger/Voice Altered: "What did we do! What did we do!"]



Activities ranging from destruction of banners and posters, election violence, disturbances and interference at polling places, to deepfake election crimes.



The number of election-related crimes detected during this presidential election has reached 2,100.



Among them, 5 individuals have been arrested.



This is more than double the figure compared to the last presidential election.



There are also over 320 individuals under investigation for the 'five major election crimes' including bribery, spreading false information, public official involvement in elections, mobilizing illegal organizations, and election violence.



The police report that "as the election nears its end, competition between candidates and their supporters intensifies, raising concerns about various illegal activities occurring on election day."



[Lee Ju-ho/Acting President/May 26: "The police and prosecution are conducting emergency operations, led by dedicated investigation teams, to block election crimes that undermine the fairness of the election..."]



The police plan to issue a 'Code Red' to fully mobilize available police officers starting at 6 AM on election day tomorrow.



Accordingly, about 28,000 police officers will be deployed, with 2 officers at each polling station, and after voting ends, 29,000 armed personnel will be involved in transporting the ballot boxes.



In addition, specialized response teams from each provincial police agency will be on standby near polling and counting stations to prepare for emergencies.



KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



