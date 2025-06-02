Lee Jun-seok appeals as PPP alternative

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Daegu, Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok emphasized once again that he is the alternative for conservatives and asked for votes from young conservatives.



Candidate Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party promised to become a president for workers and the vulnerable.



This report is by reporter Hyun Ye-seul.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok has refused merging his candidacy with the major conservative party.



Claiming that candidate Kim Moon-soo has already lost the presidential election, Lee emphasized that he is the only alternative for conservatives, free from martial law and fraudulent elections.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Please show that there are new options and alternatives. Those who instigated martial law do not deserve to be in power this time."]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok particularly appealed that a vote for him would be a vote for young conservatives starting anew.



He also intensified his criticism against candidate Lee Jae-myung.



Lee Jun-seok called Lee Jae-myung an irresponsible politician trying to buy votes with the people's money, specifically targeting the Democratic Party's efforts to delete allegations of spreading false information and to push for a law suspending trials, labeling him a dictator.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If someone wants to change the law to benefit themselves and engage in politics, that in itself is an enemy of democracy...."]



Regarding the controversy over the declaration of support from Jim Rogers, he stated that announcing support based on unverified information is a violation of the Public Election Act.



Candidate Kwon Young-guk, who held his final campaign rally in Seoul, repeatedly emphasized the protection of workers.



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Shouldn't we create a country that is good for sharing and working together, rather than just a country that is good for growth and businesses? Everyone!"]



He also promised to become the political power for the vulnerable, advocating for a society free from discrimination against non-regular workers, people with disabilities, and sexual minorities.



KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!