Line 5 arsonist caught

[Anchor]



A man who set fire to a train on Seoul Subway Line 5 was arrested today (June 2).



It could have been a major disaster, but thanks to the citizens who reported the fire, evacuated promptly, and even helped catch the arsonist, they shone from start to finish.



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo reports.



[Report]



Inside the train filled with smoke, cries can be heard among the confused passengers.



["You'll get hurt more if you push."]



The fire on Seoul Subway Line 5, which had about 400 passengers, broke out on the 31st of last month.



Thanks to the calm response of the citizens, there were no serious injuries.



The citizens quickly informed the train operator about the fire, helping to facilitate a rapid response.



[Seoul Metro official: "It was important that citizens informed the operator through the emergency communication device."]



They also helped each other evacuate by opening the emergency exit themselves.



[Train passenger: "I opened the door and got out to see how far the smoke was coming... (an elderly person) almost collapsed three times, so I gave them my mask..."]



Some passengers cleverly spotted the fleeing arsonist in the tunnel and brought him back on a stretcher to hand over to the police.



["Is that the criminal? (We need to carry him quickly.)"]



Thanks to the citizens' efforts from initial response to evacuation and the arrest of the suspect, this incident ended without significant damage.



Meanwhile, the 60-year-old man, Mr. Won, who set the fire, has been arrested.



The court stated, "Considering the risk of flight, the danger of reoffending, and the threat to public safety," as the reasons for his detention.



Mr. Won claimed he set the fire out of dissatisfaction with the outcome of his divorce proceedings.



[Won○○/Suspect of arson on Seoul Subway Line 5: "(You mentioned dissatisfaction with the divorce proceedings; were you trying to publicize that?) Yes, that's right."]



The police plan to uncover the exact motive for the crime through mobile phone forensics, CCTV analysis, and psychological investigations.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



