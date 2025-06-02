Another death at Taean power plant

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A 50-year-old worker has lost his life at the Taean Thermal Power Plant, where the irregularly employed young worker Kim Yong-kyun had previously died.



It is reported that this time, a subcontractor worker was working alone when he became trapped in equipment and met with an accident.



Reporter Han Sol has the details.



[Report]



This is the machine workshop inside the Taean Thermal Power Plant.



A report was received around 2:30 PM today (June 2) that a 50-year-old worker, Mr. A, was trapped in the equipment.



Mr. A was an employee of a subcontractor of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) KPS, responsible for the maintenance of mechanical equipment at Taean Thermal Power Plant, and it is presumed that he was working alone at the time of the accident.



The fire department was dispatched after receiving a report from Mr. A and a colleague working on another floor, but he was already deceased.



[Emergency responder/voice altered: "He was found lying face down. When we rescued him, he was in cardiac arrest, so we handed him over to the police."]



According to police investigations, the equipment involved in the accident is a cylindrical lathe machine that handles metal pieces, and the police believe that Mr. A collided with the equipment while working.



[Police official/voice altered: "It seems he was hit by something rotating. That wrench-like part is bent in the middle, and rotates widely when it turns."]



The police plan to secure the internal CCTV of the workplace where Mr. A was working and investigate the exact circumstances of the accident, including whether safety regulations were followed by the personnel on site.



The Ministry of Employment and Labor's Seosan branch has also issued a work stoppage order for the site of the accident and is investigating potential violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.



This is the first fatal accident at Taean Thermal Power Plant since the death of Kim Yong-kyun in December 2018, nearly six years ago.



This is KBS News, Han Sol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!