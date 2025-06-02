Jim Rogers denies endorsing Lee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The controversy surrounding global investor Jim Rogers' declaration of support for candidate Lee Jae-myung was also a key issue.



First of all, Mr. Rogers himself directly stated to KBS that he has never supported any Korean politician.



The People Power Party accused Lee Jae-myung and others of being involved in a public deception, filing charges of false information disclosure.



The Democratic Party said that it cannot be seen as a conspiracy scam, but avoided a direct response.



This is a report by reporter Lee Hyun-jun.



[Report]



On the 29th of last month, a press conference was held where Jim Rogers' declaration of support for candidate Lee Jae-myung was read out loud.



[Kim Jin-hyang/Former Chairperson of the Kaesong Industrial Complex Support Foundation: "I (Jim Rogers) hope that all Koreans will support candidate Lee Jae-myung's bold vision."]



At that time, candidate Lee also publicly shared Mr. Rogers' declaration of support on social media.



However, as some reports claimed it was not true, the controversy grew, and Professor Song Kyung-ho, who facilitated communication with Mr. Rogers, refuted the claims.



He stated that the wording was incorrect but confirmed that support was indeed expressed.



The Democratic Party also said that calling it a conspiracy scam was excessive.



However, Mr. Rogers stated in an interview with KBS that he has never supported any politician in Korea.



He acknowledged that he had recently been contacted by Professor Song but said he has no memory of expressing support for candidate Lee.



[Jim Rogers/Chairman of Rogers Holdings: "Sir, I can tell you again and again. I have never supported any politician in Korea. If I have, I do not know about it."]



The People Power Party intensified its offensive, calling it a public deception and a lie incitement.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "This is yet another show planned against the public. This is the way of candidate Lee Jae-myung, where lies and incitement have become routine."]



Candidate Lee avoided a direct answer regarding this controversy.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It seems they should prioritize clarifying their invovement in serious criminal acts that correspond to cyber insurrection, like the Rhee-Park School."]



The People Power Party has filed charges with the prosecution against candidate Lee Jae-myung and others for false information disclosure.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



