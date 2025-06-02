Concerns rise over 50% steel tariff

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Well, the Trump administration is planning to raise the item-specific tariffs on steel to 50%, which is double the current rate.



This will take effect in just two days.



Can our steel industry, which has been struggling under the 25% tariff that started in March, withstand this?



Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the story.



[Report]



- 20.6%.



Steel exports to the U.S. last month dropped significantly compared to the same period last year.



It seems to be the impact of the 25% tariff imposed by the U.S. since March.



In less than three months, starting the day after tomorrow (June 4), the steel tariff will double to 50%.



Since it will be implemented just five days after the announcement, steel products that are already on their way to export will face an unexpected 50% tariff bomb.



There is no time to respond.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/May 30, Local time: "Nobody's going to be able to steal your industry."]



Korea is the fourth largest steel supplier to the U.S., making up to 9% of U.S. steel imports.



When the 25% tariff was imposed, local steel prices in the U.S. rose, allowing some companies to endure, but if it doubles, that will become difficult.



[Jang Sang-sik/Director of International Trade and Commerce Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "In the short term, negative impacts are inevitable. If other countries adopt protectionism, or if steel from third countries barred from entering the U.S. floods the market, it could cause secondary and tertiary damage."]



The steel industry is already struggling due to reduced demand from the economic recession.



Dongkuk Steel's Incheon plant, the largest rebar production facility in the country, has suspended operations for a month for the first time since its establishment, and other companies are in similar situations.



They do not have much capacity to absorb additional damages caused by tariffs.



The government, which has been hit with a larger tariff bomb during negotiations with the U.S., has expressed its embarrassment and stated that it will activate all networks to ascertain the specific details.



KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.



