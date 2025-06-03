News 9

Prosecution targets ‘7-sec trade’

입력 2025.06.03 (00:08)

[Anchor]

The prosecution, which is re-investigating the stock manipulation allegations involving Deutsch Motors, is focusing on the so-called '7-second trade' suspicion as a key circumstance that raises doubts about Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's involvement in the crime.

There are predictions that Mrs. Kim will be summoned for questioning after the presidential election.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.

[Report]

On November 1, 2010, Mr. Kim, the 'main trader' who planned the second stock manipulation case of Deutsch Motors, sent a text message to Mr. Min, an executive at Black Pearl Invest who managed Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's account.

The message instructed to "sell 80,000 shares of Deutsch Motors at 3,300 won," and exactly 7 seconds later, a sell order matching the quantity and price was placed from Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's account.

This has been recognized by the court as a 'collusive trading' where the buyer and seller conspired to trade.

However, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which investigated the case, stated last October that "it is presumed that Mrs. Kim received some form of contact from former Deutsch Motors Chairman Kwon Oh-soo and submitted the order through a securities firm employee," but dismissed the case against her due to 'insufficient evidence.'

As a result, it has become very important for the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, which is re-investigating the case, to secure statements related to the case from former Chairman Kwon, who has been sentenced to 3 years in prison with a 4-year probation.

On the 27th and 28th of last month, the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office investigated Mr. Min, who received a guilty verdict in the first trial and is currently undergoing an appeal, and Mr. Kim, the main trader involved in the second stock manipulation case, as witnesses.

The re-investigation team is expected to summon former Chairman Kwon, Lee Jong-ho, the former head of Black Pearl Invest who managed Mrs. Kim's account, and Mrs. Kim herself for direct questioning soon.

Additionally, there is an ongoing investigation into the allegations of political broker Myung Tae-kyun's involvement in the nomination process related to Mrs. Kim.

This investigation has also progressed significantly, and it is anticipated that Mrs. Kim, who did not comply with the prosecution's request to appear due to concerns that it could influence the presidential election, will be summoned by the prosecution immediately after the election.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

