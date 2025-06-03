News 9

Transparent fish spotted off Jeju

입력 2025.06.03 (00:12)

[Anchor]

Recently, a mysterious marine creature with a completely transparent body was discovered off the coast of Jeju, causing a stir.

This is the first time such a creature has been found in South Korea.

What is happening in the ocean amid climate change? Reporter Na Jong-hoon has the story.

[Report]

A transparent body that can be seen through.

When seawater is splashed on it, it opens its small mouth.

Its elongated shape looks somewhat like a fish, but also resembles a large snail.

This marine creature was recently discovered for the first time on the eastern coast of Jeju.

[YouTuber Jeju Nolmi/First Discoverer: "(The body) being transparent doesn't seem like it's a jellyfish, but it looks like a fish with such small eyes. It was really fascinating, so my sister said we should report it quickly."]

This marine creature is estimated to be a mollusk, measuring 45 cm in length and weighing 390 g, and is presumed to be 'Carinaria cristata'.

It is characterized by a small shell on its belly, resembling a snail's shell, and is known to primarily inhabit the deep sea and surface of warm waters in the Indo-Pacific region.

The National Ocean and Fisheries Research Institute is conducting genetic analysis to accurately classify the species and investigate the pathway through which this unrecorded species has entered the country.

[Yang Byeong-kyu/Marine Ecology Officer, Jeju Marine and Fisheries Research Institute: "We presume it was introduced through various pathways, and we will look into what kind of species it is and whether it has any resource value or harmful effects in the long term."]

The marine environment around Jeju is changing rapidly due to climate change.

In December of last year, a long-spined sea urchin, which is typically found in the Philippines and other regions, was also discovered off the coast of Daejeong.

Experts advise that if a peculiar creature is found along the coast, one should be cautious of toxicity and refrain from touching it with bare hands, and report it to the relevant authorities.

This is KBS News, Na Jong-hoon.

나종훈
나종훈 기자

