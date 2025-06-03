News 9

National team heads to Iraq

입력 2025.06.03 (00:38) 수정 2025.06.03 (00:39)

[Anchor]

The national football team, aiming for its 11th consecutive World Cup qualification, has departed for Iraq today, where the decisive match will be held.

Captain Son Heung-min, along with new face Jeon Jin-woo, expressed their strong determination.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

From early morning, an unusual crowd of over 200 football fans gathered at Incheon Airport.

The players of the national team, assembled after three months, received a warm welcome, and captain Son Heung-min, dressed in the team uniform, responded to the cheers as he boarded the flight to Iraq.

["Thank you~"]

The national team, currently leading Group B with 4 wins and 4 draws in the third round of qualifiers, only needs to draw against Iraq to secure their place in the World Cup finals, but they cannot afford to be complacent.

The biggest variable is the uncertain local situation and the hot weather, which may affect the match fitness of the European-based players who form the backbone of the team.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "Since we have two matches, we don't plan to overexert (Son Heung-min). We will discuss which match we should focus on."]

Meanwhile, Jeon Jin-woo, who has showcased his peak goal-scoring ability in the K League, is being highlighted as a key player to break through the opponent's tight defense.

[Jeon Jin-woo/National Football Team: "There are many outstanding players in terms of skill, so I think my biggest desire is to bring more energy to the team."]

Despite his still-swollen eye from an injury, Jeon Jin-woo has shown strong determination and is looking forward to the chemistry with 'senior' Son Heung-min, who is known for taking good care of his juniors.

[Jeon Jin-woo/National Football Team: "Even though my eyes were open, but (Heung-min) told me to open them. He's more like a friendly older brother in the neighborhood than I thought. I hope we get close soon and feel at ease with each other."]

Hong Myung-bo's team is aiming for their 11th consecutive World Cup qualification in a challenging Middle Eastern away game.

KBS will broadcast the match against Iraq live on June 6 at 2 AM on KBS 2TV.

This is KBS News Kim Hwa-young.

