New presidency to begin immediately

[Anchor]

This presidential election is a snap election due to the vacancy of the presidency, and the new president will take office immediately without a transition period.

When does the term begin, and do the presidential powers, including military command, transfer immediately?
Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung explains.

[Report]

According to the Public Official Election Act, the presidential term begins at midnight on the day following the expiration of the previous president's term.

However, in cases like this election, where the election is held due to a vacancy in the presidency, the term begins as soon as the winner is determined.

The determination of the winner is confirmed at a full meeting of the National Election Commission, which is convened immediately after the counting ends.

At this full meeting, the results from 254 counting stations nationwide are aggregated to decide the winner, and the election commission expects the meeting to be held between 7 AM and 9 AM the day after the election (Jun. 4).

The moment the chairperson of the election commission strikes the gavel, the term of the 21st president officially begins, and all inherent powers of the presidency, including military command, are automatically transferred at this point.

[Jeon Ha-kyu/Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson: "From that moment, the president can exercise command. I believe they will receive reports on readiness or any operational situations from the Joint Chiefs of Staff as soon as possible."]

The Presidential Security Service will also take over the security duties for the new president from the police as soon as the presidential term begins.

In the previous presidential election held due to a vacancy in 2017, the president-elect was confirmed at the National Election Commission's full meeting at 8 AM the day after the election.

At the time, the certificate of election was received immediately after the meeting by Ahn Gyu-baek, the then Secretary-General of the Democratic Party, on behalf of former President Moon Jae-in.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

공지·정정

