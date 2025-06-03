News 9

60-day snap presidential race

입력 2025.06.03 (01:46)

[Anchor]

This presidential election was a snap election, so the preparation period was short.

60 days of campaigning, during which there were several variables that are expected to influence the election outcome.

Key moments of the 21st presidential election is summarized by reporter Lee Ye-rin.

[Report]

On April 4, the Constitutional Court unanimously decided to impeach former President Yoon Suk Yeol, marking the start of the presidential race.

A week earlier, candidate Lee Jae-myung was acquitted in the appeal of the Public Official Election Act case and won a landslide victory in the party primary.

[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party Central Election Management Committee Chair/Apr. 27: "Candidate Lee Jae-myung, ballot number 1..."]

However, the Supreme Court sent Lee's case back with a guilty ruling, putting him back in a judicial risk situation.

The People Power Party pressured him to resign from the candidacy, while the Democratic Party countered that it was a judicial coup.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate/May 1: "The law is also a consensus of the people, and ultimately, the will of the people is the most important."]

[Hwang Woo-yeo/People Power Party Election Management Committee Chair/May 3: "Candidate Kim Moon-soo has been elected..."]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo won in the party primary, but faced intense pressure for unification with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate/May 6: "If that's the case, I don't understand why there were three rounds to our primary."]

When candidacy merger negotiations fell through, the party leadership attempted an unprecedented disqualification of the candidate, but he revived through a party member vote.

He actively sought unification with candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party, but it did not materialize.

Candidate Lee Jun-seok came under fire for quoting a remark that contained violent language toward a woman's body part.

Despite Lee's apology, the Democratic Party demanded his resignation, and he countered by raising the controversy surrounding Lee Jae-myung's son.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate/May 29: "Who should really be condemned as a sex offender?"]

Candidate Kwon Young-guk asserted his presence as the only progressive candidate throughout the three TV debates.

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate/May 18: "It is essentially a 1 to 3 structure."]

The 60-day presidential race was short but not smooth; the official campaign ends at midnight today (Jun. 2) and will conclude with voting tomorrow (Jun. 3).

KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

