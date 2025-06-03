News 9

Preliminary inspections for election

[Anchor]

On the day before the presidential election, preliminary inspections were conducted at polling stations and counting centers across the country.

Reporter Seo Yoon-deok covered the scene of the final push for a fair and safe election.

[Report]

The ballots entering the sorter quickly move to find the corresponding candidate.

The eyes watching the mock test are sharp, as if to say that not a single error will be tolerated.

To ensure that each voter's precious vote is properly counted, mock tests of ballot sorting machines were conducted at counting stations nationwide.

[Park Soo-jung/Counting Staff: "Since the ballots are made of paper, a lot of dust accumulates. We clean them periodically to prevent any issues..."]

A worker on a high lift inspects the wiring.

["I will go up and check."]

They are checking the wires in advance to ensure there are no issues with the power supply.

Preparations included backup wires, generators, and uninterrupted power supplies, as well as thermal cameras to check for wire overheating.

[Ji Young-woong/Korea Electric Power Corporation Jeonbuk Headquarters Distribution Operations Department: "If a power outage occurs, there could be many issues with the counting machines and sorters, so we are checking in advance."]

Firefighters and police also lent their support.

The fire authorities completed fire safety inspections at over 14,000 polling and counting stations nationwide.

The National Police Agency will mobilize all police personnel on election day to assist with the transportation of ballot boxes.

With the hard work of these individuals poured into the 21st presidential election, all that remains now is the choice of the voters.

This is KBS News, Seo Yoon-deok.

