Rhee-Park School instructors dismissed

[Anchor]

The controversy is growing as it has been revealed that the hardline conservative educational organization 'Rhee-Park School', which is under suspicion of manipulating online comments, has been operating the 'Neulbom School' program in elementary schools.

The Ministry of Education has dismissed the representative of Rhee-Park School from the policy advisory committee, and connected instructors have also been excluded from the educational field.

Rhee-Park School has stated that online comments are a form of freedom of expression.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.

[Report]

This is a promotional video from the hardline conservative educational organization 'Rhee-Park School'.

The host asks a question to students in attendance at a rally holding the national flag.

[Voice modulation: "(It seems like you received very good history education, where did you learn it?) We learned through Rhee-Park School by attending Rhee-Park School's lectures...."]

The person who founded Rhee-Park School, named after former Presidents Syngman Rhee and Park Chung-hee, is Mr. Son, a former postmaster.

He is under suspicion of recruiting members for a group called 'Jasondan', which means 'Free Fingers Brigade', to encourage posting of biased political comments online and dispatching members as instructors to elementary schools as instructors of the Neulbom School program.

[Son ○○/Rhee-Park School Representative/Aug. 2023: "We need to support and foster many teachers to properly teach the history of Syngman Rhee and Park Chung-hee, to establish a secret weapon to dismantle the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union...."]

In fact, it has been revealed that Representative Son signed a business agreement with Seoul National University of Education under the name of the Korean Neulbom Association he founded and supplied Neulbom School instructors to 10 elementary schools in Seoul.

The Ministry of Education immediately dismissed Representative Son from the policy advisory committee, and Seoul National University of Education also canceled the agreement and notified the company to recover all material costs that had been paid for.

However, suspicions are growing regarding how a newly established organization without any experience was able to secure a contract for the Neulbom School program.

[Parent/Voice modulation: "It is very concerning that such ideologically biased educational content is included in the places where children study."]

Rhee-Park School has stated that voluntary expression of opinions is a freedom guaranteed by the constitution and should not be dismissed as being transactional.

The police are also swiftly investigating the allegations of online comments manipulation against Rhee-Park School, having already completed the investigation of the complainants.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

