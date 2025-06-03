Samsung Pay’s service blackout

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Thanks to smartphone payment services, many people go out without physical wallets these days.



However, this morning (Jun. 2), Samsung Pay experienced a three-hour outage, causing inconvenience for the people.



Reporter Jeong Jae-woo has the details.



[Report]



Trying to buy something at aconvenience store with a credit card pre-registered on Samsung Pay, but services are down.



Even fingerprint authentication and password entry methods were getting error messages.



[Convenience Store Owner/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "The screen here says Samsung Pay is not working. Those who only use Samsung Pay have to go and bring cash or a physical card..."]



The same issue occurred at cafes as well.



Samsung Pay explained that it was an intermittent error affecting some users, but many users expressed their frustration online, saying they paniced when they couldn't pay for taxi services, or that it was inconvenient having to back home to get their wallet.



[Samsung Pay User/Sangju, Gyeongbuk: "The fingerprint recognition wasn't working, and it kept bouncing. I thought maybe I could use my password, but that was down too."]



The payment errors, which began around 6:30 AM, continued for over three hours and were restored around 10 AM.



Samsung Electronics, the operator, stated that there was an error in the specific network that exchanges payment information with some credit card companies.



They also added that there were no issues with hacking or customer information leakage.



However, criticism of Samsung Pay continued, as there was no proper explanation during the service blackout, and an apology notice was only posted after half a day had passed.



The government has stated that it is considering whether to conduct an on-site investigation regarding this error.



As of March last year, the number of Samsung Pay subscribers exceeded 17 million, and the cumulative payment amount has reached 300 trillion won since the service began in 2015.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



