Trump tariffs to be imposed regardless

[Anchor]



As a U.S. court is deliberating on the legality of Trump's reciprocal tariffs, the Trump administration has stated that regardless of the decision, there will be no change in its tariff imposition policy.



If reciprocal tariffs are not allowed, they can impose tariffs on specific items such as automobiles and steel.



This is reporter Park Il-jung from New York.



[Report]



With about a week left before the deadline for submitting responses to the appeals court, President Trump has pressured the court.



He wrote on social media, "If the court somehow rule against us, ... that would allow other countries to hold the U.S. hostage."



This acknowledges that the suspension of reciprocal tariffs could weaken their negotiating power.



Nevertheless, the Trump administration emphasizes that it will maintain tariffs regardless of the court's decision.



This is because imposing reciprocal tariffs was the quickest means, and there are many other options available.



[Kevin Hassett/Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers/ABC Interview: "This is something we have been studying from 2017 on. We know there's 232's, there's 301's, there's 338's, that are alternative ways to pursue what we're doing."]



These are being used for tariffs on automobiles and steel, as well as for imposing fees on Chinese vessels entering the U.S., and under Section 338 of the Tariff Act, the president can impose a 50% tariff.



The trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, where both sides are claiming violations of agreements, are expected to seek a breakthrough in a call between the leaders of the two countries.



[Scott Bessent/U.S. Treasury Secretary/CBS Interview: "I am confident that when President Trump and Party Chairman Xi have a call, that this will be ironed out."]



Secretary Bessent pointed to tariff revenues as one of the reasons why the U.S. budget deficit will not increase despite large tax cuts.



This shows that imposing tariffs is a policy that the Trump administration cannot afford to abandon.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



