Attack at Israeli rally in Boulder

[Anchor]



Another crime targeting Israel has occurred in the United States.



A man threw a Molotov cocktail at participants marching in a pro-Israel event, inflicting serious injuries on 8 people.



After the attack, the man shouted "Free Palestine."



Kim Yang-soon reports.



[Report]



In front of a shopping mall in Boulder, Colorado, black smoke rises and screams erupt.



Someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a street march calling for the release of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas.



What started as a peaceful Sunday afternoon quickly turned into chaos.



[U.S. 911 Center: "There's multiple mixed reports about if people are on fire or not. We'll watch the 9-1-1 calls."]



As the Molotov cocktail exploded and ignited, 8 participants in the march were seriously injured.



One of them was a Holocaust survivor.



[Alex Osante/Tourist: "He had three Molotov cocktails. One of them, he threw inside of a group. One lady lit on fire from head to toe. And then the other four people were also injured and in a fire. "]



The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Soliman from Egypt.



He was arrested at the scene while holding two additional Molotov cocktails in his hands, shouting for the freedom of Palestine.



Fox News reported that he is an undocumented immigrant.



[Mark Michalek/FBI Special Investigator: "The suspect was heard to yell 'Free Palestine' during the attack. The FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism."]



On the 21st of last month, when two Israeli diplomats were shot dead in front of a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C., the suspect also shouted for Palestinian liberation.



Earlier in April, the mansion of Pennsylvania's Jewish governor was set on fire, and recently there has been a series of crimes targeting Jews in the United States.



This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.



