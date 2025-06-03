News 9

Doosan’s Lee Seung-yup steps down

[Anchor]

Ranked 9th in professional baseball before even half the regular season has been played.

Doosan's manager Lee Seung-yup has resigned due to poor performance.

The decisive blow came from a lackluster losing streak against Kiwoom over the weekend.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

The humiliating result of losing 1-0 to the bottom-ranked Kiwoom for two consecutive days dealt a fatal blow to manager Lee Seung-yup.

In particular, during the 9th inning with no outs and runners on 1st and 2nd base, manager Lee Seung-yup used a pinch-hitter card by substituting Jo Soo-haeng for Kim Dae-han, who was the only player with two hits.

["Why Jo Soo-haeng! Why is Jo Soo-haeng coming out?"]

Despite some fans' concerns, the bunt was successful, but the silence of the batting lineup continued, leading to the worst outcome.

[Lee Soon-cheol/Commentator: "The problem now is the Doosan Bears. If the Doosan Bears do not change the atmosphere quickly, I don't think their performance can improve at all."]

Unable to seize the opportunity for a rebound, manager Lee Seung-yup fell to 9th place and ultimately expressed his intention to resign, which the club accepted.

The Doosan club explained that Manager Lee made the decision to take responsibility for the poor performance and to revitalize the stagnant team atmosphere.

During his playing days, manager Lee Seung-yup was called the 'national hitter' and was a leading figure of baseball in the 2000s. He made his managerial debut two years ago, not with his former team Samsung, but as the head of Doosan.

Although he had no coaching experience, 'Manager Lee Seung-yup' was full of confidence.

[Lee Seung-yup/Doosan Manager/Time of inauguration: "My contract is for three years, and within those three years, I want to experience playing in the Korean Series."]

However, over the past two seasons, the team only made it to the Wild Card round and lost all three games, drawing heavy criticism from fans.

["Lee Seung-yup, get out!"]

Determined to restore his honor this season, he made a commitment.

[Lee Seung-yup/Doosan Manager/Jan. 2025: "I think I have disappointed the fans a lot over the past two years. I will show you baseball led by starting pitchers, not middle relievers."]

However, at the beginning of the season, injuries to homegrown aces Kwak Bin and Hong Geon-hee, along with the poor performance of foreign players, caused the team's performance to plummet.

With questions surrounding his leadership, manager Lee Seung-yup stepped down from the helm in disgrace, unlike his glorious playing days.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

