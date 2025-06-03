Bae Jun-ho to lead U-22 national team

동영상 고정 취소

The under-22 national team, led by coach Lee Min-seong, was also called up today.



The future faces, including Bae Jun-ho, have begun their journey towards winning the gold medal at the Asian Games for the fourth consecutive time.



The newly formed coaching staff, including coach Lee Min-seong and coach Yeom Ki-hoon, has made a strong start with the under-22 national team.



What Son Heung-min is to the adult national team that has departed for Iraq, Bae Jun-ho is for the future of Korean football in the under-22 national team.



Bae Jun-ho has reunited with coach Lee Min-seong, who coached him during his time in Daejeon. He vowed to achieve good results at next year's Asian Games alongside the members who built the U-20 World Cup semi-final legend together.



[Bae Jun-ho/U-22 National Football Team: "When I actually came and met (my teammates), I felt more welcomed than I expected, and I think there will be great synergy."]



