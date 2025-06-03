KBL court archrivals switch teams

동영상 고정 취소

They are archrivals in the professional basketball world.



There has been surprising news that's shocked basketball fans. Lee Jung-hyun and Lee Kwan-hee have been traded to each other's teams through the free agency market.



These are past moments of the rough clashes between Lee Jung-hyun and Lee Kwan-hee.



The two players, who are seniors and juniors from Yonsei University, have been known for their frequent physical confrontations whenever they meet, and fans have been curious about when they would reconcile. Coincidentally, today, Lee Jung-hyun, who played for Samsung, has been suddenly traded to DB, while Lee Kwan-hee's return to his former team Samsung has been confirmed.



This winter, the rivalry match between Samsung's Lee Kwan-hee and DB's Lee Jung-hyun will become a highlight to watch.



