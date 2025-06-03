전국 투표율

0%
자세히 보기
News Today

[News Today] 21st Presidential election underway

입력 2025.06.03 (15:13) 수정 2025.06.03 (15:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Across South Korea, voters are heading to the polls to elect the nation's 21st president. This comes six months after martial law was declared on December 3.

Today, News Today brings you in-depth coverage of this pivotal election.

Early voting recorded the second highest turnout in history, drawing keen attention to whether the final turnout will surpass the 77 percent mark seen in past elections. As of 2p.m. Korea time, voting has recorded 65.5%.

Voting runs until 8 p.m., and the winner is expected to come into view around midnight.

[REPORT]
Voting began simultaneously at 6 a.m. at over 14,200 polling stations across the nation.

Eligible voters went to the polls beginning early in the morning to cast their ballots.

Voting is running smoothly with the hourly voter turnout rate remaining higher compared the 20th presidential election.

In last week's early voting, the voter turnout stood at 34.74 percent, the second highest in history, following the rate in the 2022 presidential election.

All eyes are on whether or not the final voter turnout will exceed the 77-percent mark recorded in the two previous presidential elections.

The National Election Commission is closely monitoring each polling station and the stored ballot boxes from early voting via surveillance screening monitors installed at its situation room.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. today.

Once the voting ends, ballot boxes will be delivered to 254 counting stations nationwide.

Vote counting will likely begin at around 8:30 p.m.

If votes are counted smoothly without a hitch, it will likely become clear who is going to win the election as early as midnight or before dawn.

Political parties and their candidates are encouraging voters to head to the polls, stressing that each ballot cast is important for the nation's future.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] 21st Presidential election underway
    • 입력 2025-06-03 15:13:22
    • 수정2025-06-03 15:14:37
    News Today

[LEAD]
Across South Korea, voters are heading to the polls to elect the nation's 21st president. This comes six months after martial law was declared on December 3.

Today, News Today brings you in-depth coverage of this pivotal election.

Early voting recorded the second highest turnout in history, drawing keen attention to whether the final turnout will surpass the 77 percent mark seen in past elections. As of 2p.m. Korea time, voting has recorded 65.5%.

Voting runs until 8 p.m., and the winner is expected to come into view around midnight.

[REPORT]
Voting began simultaneously at 6 a.m. at over 14,200 polling stations across the nation.

Eligible voters went to the polls beginning early in the morning to cast their ballots.

Voting is running smoothly with the hourly voter turnout rate remaining higher compared the 20th presidential election.

In last week's early voting, the voter turnout stood at 34.74 percent, the second highest in history, following the rate in the 2022 presidential election.

All eyes are on whether or not the final voter turnout will exceed the 77-percent mark recorded in the two previous presidential elections.

The National Election Commission is closely monitoring each polling station and the stored ballot boxes from early voting via surveillance screening monitors installed at its situation room.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. today.

Once the voting ends, ballot boxes will be delivered to 254 counting stations nationwide.

Vote counting will likely begin at around 8:30 p.m.

If votes are counted smoothly without a hitch, it will likely become clear who is going to win the election as early as midnight or before dawn.

Political parties and their candidates are encouraging voters to head to the polls, stressing that each ballot cast is important for the nation's future.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

오후 4시 대선 전국 투표율 71.5%…20대 대선 <br>때보다 0.4%p↑

오후 4시 대선 전국 투표율 71.5%…20대 대선 때보다 0.4%p↑
“내 이름 옆에 다른 사람 서명”<br>…곳곳서 동명이인 투표 소동

“내 이름 옆에 다른 사람 서명”…곳곳서 동명이인 투표 소동
경제 공약, 얼마나 따져보셨나요?

경제 공약, 얼마나 따져보셨나요?
내일 대통령 취임식…국회대로 등 교통 혼잡 예상

내일 대통령 취임식…국회대로 등 교통 혼잡 예상
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.