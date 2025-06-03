전국 투표율
[News Today] Police issue highest emergency alert
On election day Tuesday, the police have issued the Gapho emergency alert, putting all available forces on standby from 6 a.m. Under the alert, two police officers are stationed at each polling station nationwide for a total of 28-thousand being mobilized.
After polls close, some 29-thousand armed officers will be put to the task of transporting the ballot boxes.
Near polling and ballot counting sites, contingency police units of each city and province will also be on standby to prepare against any potential emergency.
The police agency has expressed concern over illegal acts possibly erupting amid intensifying rivalry between candidates and their supporters.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.