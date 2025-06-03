전국 투표율

[News Today] Candidates make final push for votes

입력 2025.06.03 (15:14)

[LEAD]
On the final day of the presidential campaign, the candidates threw everything they had into winning over voters. Here's their final pledges.

[REPORT]
In front of the National Assembly where rallies took place calling for the former president's impeachment in the aftermath of martial law declaration.

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung chose this exact place in Seoul's Yeouido as his final stomping ground.

It reflects his resolve to complete the so-called 'revolution of light' together with citizens who led efforts to overcome the insurrection.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate (June 2)
With the same desperation when you rushed to parliament on the insurrection
night, will you once again give your all?

Before arriving in Yeouido, Lee canvassed Seoul's Gangbuk, Seongnam in Gyeonggido Province and Seoul's Gangseo area, in a full force campaign of the key battleground, the capital region.

Meanwhile People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo embarked on a cross country tour, starting off on Jejudo Island and then hitting Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and Seoul, a route known as the Gyeongbu line, representing the country's economic growth trajectory.

His last campaign spot was Seoul Plaza, seen as the center of South Korea.

Kim vowed to fend off authoritarian rule and achieve another leap forward for the country.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate (June 2)
Justice is winning and criminals are retreating. Your clean votes, every one of them, will create new history.

Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok focused his final hours in the city of Daegu.

In the traditional conservative stronghold, he called for a 'new conservative force,' a catchphrase he reiterated throughout the campaign.

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate (June 2)
If younger generation takes center stage in politics, Daegu will experience change.
Do you agree?

Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-gook visited Hyehwa subway station in Seoul, a site of protests demanding mobility rights for disabled people. He also swayed voters at Guui station where a fatal accident occurred involving a platform screen door.

