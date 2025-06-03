[News Today] New President takes office immediately

[LEAD]

With the presidential seat left vacant, this early election will put the new president in office immediately, without a transition committee. When will the term officially begin? And will all presidential powers, including command of the armed forces, transfer immediately? We take a look.



[REPORT]

Under the public official election act, the new president's term begins at midnight the day after the incumbent's term ends.



However, when an election is held to fill a presidential vacancy, like the ongoing election, the presidential term begins as soon as the winner is determined.



The elected is finalized at a general meeting of the National Election Commission, which is convened immediately after the vote counting is completed.



At the meeting, the election watchdog approves the winner after combining and verifying the results of ballot counting at 254 locations nationwide.



The NEC expects to hold the meeting between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the day after election day.



The 21st president's term officially begins the moment the chairman of the NEC bangs the gavel to declare the winner.



At this point, all presidential powers, including the authority to command the armed forces, are automatically handed over to the new president.



Jeon Ha-kyu / Spokesperson, Defense Ministry

The new president can exercise the commander-in-chief authority. He'll receive Joint Chiefs of Staff reports about the military's readiness posture and operations.



The Presidential Security Service will take over the duty of protecting the new president from the police as soon as his term begins.



In the 2017 presidential election held to fill a vacant presidency, the winner was finalized at the NEC's general meeting convened at 8 a.m. the day after the election.