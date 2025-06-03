[News Today] KBS to unveil Exit Poll Results at 8 p.m.

입력 2025-06-03 15:14:06 수정 2025-06-03 15:15:21 News Today





[LEAD]

In just around 3 hours, KBS will be announcing its first prediction of the winning candiate. Viewers will be able to experience a more immersive ballot count broadcast.



[REPORT]

KBS' top notch ballot count coverage involves an army of some 500 personnel and around 40 cameras.



This time, artificial intelligence will also be incorporated in the broadcast of regional vote counts.



Donggu district in Gwangju, symbol of the May 18 Gwangju Uprising; Pohang in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province that served as an outpost for the nation's economic growth; and Jongno in the heart of capital Seoul, an area known for historical civic and social movements.



Images created with generative AI will add symbolism to the sway of public opinion being tallied.



Also at KBS headquarters in Yeouido and a structure at Seokchon Lake, special cameras featuring augmented reality graphics will make the election broadcast more lively and animated.



Lee Min-yeong / Head of KBS election broadcast planning team

As the election takes place following an impeachment, coverage will be in calm mood, rather than a festive one, with hopes of restoring democracy, daily life.



The key component of KBS' ballot count coverage is the winner prediction system known as Decision-K Plus, comprising extensive knowhow accumulated over 23 years of election broadcasting.



Since its introduction in 2002, the system has boasted a 100% accuracy record.



Also at a special studio, 'K-Cube,' in downtown Gwanghwamun, Seoul, panelists representing the full spectrum of ideology and age groups will deliver real time analysis.



Then at 8 p.m., the winning candidate will be predicted in a swift and three dimensional way, with the announcement of exit poll results by the three terrestrial broadcasters.



Park Sung-min / President, MIN consulting

As KBS has always done, its coverage will likely focus on analyses alongside forecasts on how future politics will unfold, all in a serious, objective manner.



KBS' ballot count broadcast for the 21st presidential election titled "The Life-changing Decision" begins at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday on KBS 1TV channel.