전국 개표율 0 %
00:00 기준
대선
개표현황
자세히 보기
사진

0
%
0표
사진

0
%
0표
0 %p
News 9

[Exit Poll] Lee leads by 12.4%

입력 2025.06.03 (22:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The final winner of the presidential race, shaped by your votes, will be determined in just a few hours.

We will quickly and accurately deliver the latest exit poll results from the three major broadcasting companies as well as the real-time vote counting updates.

First, let's check the exit poll results.

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is predicted to receive 51.7% of the votes, leading with a majority.

Park Jin-soo reports.

[Report]

According to the exit poll results from the three major broadcasting companies, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is expected to secure a majority of the votes.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung is projected to receive 51.7%, while People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo is expected to receive 39.3%, showing a 12.4% point difference, with Lee leading Kim outside the margin of error.

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok is expected to receive 7.7% of the votes.

Regionally, candidate Lee Jae-myung shows an advantage in most areas, including the metropolitan area, Honam, Chungcheong, and Ulsan, while candidate Kim Moon-soo is only predicted to lead in the Yeongnam region, including Busan and Daegu.

With a majority vote expected, the Democratic Party stated that this is a verdict on the 'insurrection government'.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Chief Campaign Committee Chair: "We believe that the public has handed down a firm judgment against the insurrection government."]

The People Power Party expressed shock at the unexpectedly large gap.

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Campaign Committee Co-Chair: "We expected to be slightly behind or perhaps slightly ahead within the margin of error, so the significant difference is quite disappointing."]

The Reform Party assessed the results as a strong indication of the need for change and innovation.

[Cheon Ha-ram/Reform Party Chief Election Campaign Committee Chair: "I believe those who invested in candidate Lee Jun-seok this time have provided the initial funding for the change and future of conservatism."]

Today's (June 3) exit poll was conducted by the three major broadcasting companies in collaboration with three research organizations, including Hankook Research, surveying 80,146 voters who completed their voting at 325 polling stations across 17 cities and provinces nationwide, with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of ±0.8% points.

Additionally, the results of a telephone survey conducted on 5,244 voters nationwide after early voting were reflected in the final predictions.

This is Park Jin-soo from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exit Poll] Lee leads by 12.4%
    • 입력 2025-06-03 22:59:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

The final winner of the presidential race, shaped by your votes, will be determined in just a few hours.

We will quickly and accurately deliver the latest exit poll results from the three major broadcasting companies as well as the real-time vote counting updates.

First, let's check the exit poll results.

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is predicted to receive 51.7% of the votes, leading with a majority.

Park Jin-soo reports.

[Report]

According to the exit poll results from the three major broadcasting companies, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is expected to secure a majority of the votes.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung is projected to receive 51.7%, while People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo is expected to receive 39.3%, showing a 12.4% point difference, with Lee leading Kim outside the margin of error.

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok is expected to receive 7.7% of the votes.

Regionally, candidate Lee Jae-myung shows an advantage in most areas, including the metropolitan area, Honam, Chungcheong, and Ulsan, while candidate Kim Moon-soo is only predicted to lead in the Yeongnam region, including Busan and Daegu.

With a majority vote expected, the Democratic Party stated that this is a verdict on the 'insurrection government'.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Chief Campaign Committee Chair: "We believe that the public has handed down a firm judgment against the insurrection government."]

The People Power Party expressed shock at the unexpectedly large gap.

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Campaign Committee Co-Chair: "We expected to be slightly behind or perhaps slightly ahead within the margin of error, so the significant difference is quite disappointing."]

The Reform Party assessed the results as a strong indication of the need for change and innovation.

[Cheon Ha-ram/Reform Party Chief Election Campaign Committee Chair: "I believe those who invested in candidate Lee Jun-seok this time have provided the initial funding for the change and future of conservatism."]

Today's (June 3) exit poll was conducted by the three major broadcasting companies in collaboration with three research organizations, including Hankook Research, surveying 80,146 voters who completed their voting at 325 polling stations across 17 cities and provinces nationwide, with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of ±0.8% points.

Additionally, the results of a telephone survey conducted on 5,244 voters nationwide after early voting were reflected in the final predictions.

This is Park Jin-soo from KBS News.
박진수
박진수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[현장연결] 이재명 “국민의 위대한 결정에 경의”<br>…자택 나와 여의도로 출발

[현장연결] 이재명 “국민의 위대한 결정에 경의”…자택 나와 여의도로 출발
[속보] KBS 예측시스템 “더불어민주당 이재명 후보 당선 확실” 판정

[속보] KBS 예측시스템 “더불어민주당 이재명 후보 당선 확실” 판정

[출구조사] ‘이대남녀’ 표심 확 갈렸다…남성은 이준석·김문수, 여성은 이재명

[출구조사] ‘이대남녀’ 표심 확 갈렸다…남성은 이준석·김문수, 여성은 이재명
이 시각 민주당 상황실…출구조사 발표 후 ‘환호, 박수’

이 시각 민주당 상황실…출구조사 발표 후 ‘환호, 박수’
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.