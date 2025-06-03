[Exit Poll] Lee leads by 12.4%

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The final winner of the presidential race, shaped by your votes, will be determined in just a few hours.



We will quickly and accurately deliver the latest exit poll results from the three major broadcasting companies as well as the real-time vote counting updates.



First, let's check the exit poll results.



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is predicted to receive 51.7% of the votes, leading with a majority.



Park Jin-soo reports.



[Report]



According to the exit poll results from the three major broadcasting companies, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is expected to secure a majority of the votes.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung is projected to receive 51.7%, while People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo is expected to receive 39.3%, showing a 12.4% point difference, with Lee leading Kim outside the margin of error.



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok is expected to receive 7.7% of the votes.



Regionally, candidate Lee Jae-myung shows an advantage in most areas, including the metropolitan area, Honam, Chungcheong, and Ulsan, while candidate Kim Moon-soo is only predicted to lead in the Yeongnam region, including Busan and Daegu.



With a majority vote expected, the Democratic Party stated that this is a verdict on the 'insurrection government'.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Chief Campaign Committee Chair: "We believe that the public has handed down a firm judgment against the insurrection government."]



The People Power Party expressed shock at the unexpectedly large gap.



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Campaign Committee Co-Chair: "We expected to be slightly behind or perhaps slightly ahead within the margin of error, so the significant difference is quite disappointing."]



The Reform Party assessed the results as a strong indication of the need for change and innovation.



[Cheon Ha-ram/Reform Party Chief Election Campaign Committee Chair: "I believe those who invested in candidate Lee Jun-seok this time have provided the initial funding for the change and future of conservatism."]



Today's (June 3) exit poll was conducted by the three major broadcasting companies in collaboration with three research organizations, including Hankook Research, surveying 80,146 voters who completed their voting at 325 polling stations across 17 cities and provinces nationwide, with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of ±0.8% points.



Additionally, the results of a telephone survey conducted on 5,244 voters nationwide after early voting were reflected in the final predictions.



This is Park Jin-soo from KBS News.



