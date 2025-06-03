Exit polls spark cheers for DP

동영상 고정 취소

Let's take a look at how the election situation room of each party is interpreting the numbers of the exit poll results.



First, let's go to Oh Dae-seong, who is at the Democratic Party's location!

The atmosphere seems quite bright there.

What is the leadership's reaction?



[Report]



Yes, in the ballot counting situation room of the Democratic Party, two senior election committee co-chairs Park Chan-dae and Yoon Yeo-jun, along with other campaign officials and Democratic Party lawmakers, watched the exit poll results together.



As the counting has just begun, Democratic Party officials plan to monitor the ballot counting situation from this room, as well as the party headquarters in Yeouido.



When the exit poll results predicted that candidate Lee Jae-myung would be the frontrunner outside the margin of error, applause and cheers erupted here.



They were seen hugging each other in encouragement and chanting Lee Jae-myung's name.



There is also a sense of optimism in the room, as the exit poll results showed higher figures than from the final public opinion polls that were released right before the blackout period.



The 51.7% vote share predicted for candidate Lee in the exit polls is slightly higher than the 51.55% that former President Park Geun-hye received when she was elected.



However, there is also a cautious atmosphere to wait for the official results before drawing any conclusions.



In an interview with KBS right after the exit poll results were announced, senior co-chair of the election committee Park Chan-dae said that the sovereign people have delivered a verdict on the treasonous regime, and added that he believes it was the public's desire to restore the devasted livelihoods and economy that drew support towards candidate Lee.



He also mentioned that they would remain vigilant and keep a close watch until the final victory is certain.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung watched the exit poll results from his residence in Incheon. Depending on how the vote counting progresses, he is expected to visit the area in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido to deliver a thank-you message and a victory acceptance speech once his win becomes certain.



