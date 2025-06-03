PPP's vote situation room

동영상 고정 취소

Yes, the People Power Party is also watching the exit poll results from the three major broadcasting companies with a sense of tension.



However, as the results showed that candidate Kim Moon-soo is trailing Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung by more than 10 percentage points, there is a prevailing mood of disappointment.



Currently, most of the campaign committee officials have left the counting situation room, and some remain to watch the counting broadcast.



The People Power Party had previously expressed their determination to overturn the situation, stating that internal analysis during the period when the publication of opinion poll results was prohibited indicated that candidate Kim Moon-soo had entered the golden cross zone.



They had some expectations that they might be slightly behind or even ahead within the margin of error.



In this regard, co-campaign chair Na Kyung-won mentioned that the exit poll results were somewhat shocking and expressed regret that there was not enough time to conduct a proper campaign.



She also pointed out that some predictions from the last general election exit polls were incorrect and stated that they would continue to monitor the results until the end.



Last night (June 2), candidate Kim Moon-soo, who continued his final campaign at Seoul City Hall, is reported to have stayed at his home in Bongcheon-dong, Seoul today (June 3) to watch the exit poll results.



He also posted on his social media, appealing for support to stop Lee Jae-myung's bulletproof dictatorship.



Candidate Kim is expected to monitor the vote counting and move to the situation room around midnight when the outline of the winning candidate is expected to emerge.



