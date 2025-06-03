전국 개표율 0 %
News 9

NEC: Voter turnout rises

입력 2025.06.03 (23:17)

[Anchor]

This election recorded the second highest early voting rate in history, drawing attention to the final voter turnout.

We connect with our reporter covering the national vote counting situation at the National Election Commission.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun, the voter turnout has been rising slowly since late afternoon, and it seems the final turnout will be higher than the last presidential election?

[Reporter]

Yes, as of just before 8 PM, over 35 million voters have completed their voting.

The current national voter turnout is 79.4%.

Although the final tally has not yet been completed, it is already higher than the 77.1% turnout of the 2022 20th presidential election.

By region, Gwangju has the highest turnout at 83.9%, while Jeju has the lowest at 74.6%.

The early voting rate for this presidential election is 34.74%, which is the second highest ever.

In the final turnout, it is expected to surpass the 77.2% of the 19th presidential election held in 2017 due to a presidential vacancy.

[Anchor]

The counting is currently underway; when do you expect the outline of the winning candidate to emerge?

[Reporter]

Yes, as soon as the voting ended, the election officials and observers sealed the ballot boxes with special seals and transported them to 254 counting centers with the police.

The counting began around 8:30 PM when the ballot boxes were moved.

The hand verification process is being applied in this presidential election as well, where the counting staff will manually check the ballots sorted by candidate.

Although the exit poll results were released just now by the three major broadcasting companies, the outline of the elected candidate based on the actual counting situation is expected to be revealed around midnight when the national counting rate exceeds 50%.

The Natiunal Election Commission anticipates that the counting will be completely finished around 6 AM tomorrow (June 4).

Once the counting is completed, the Commission plans to hold a general meeting tomorrow morning to decide on the winning candidate and issue the certificate of election.

This has been Lee Ji-eun from KBS News at the National Election Commission.

