Reform Party: disappointed but proud

[Anchor]



Lastly, let's go to the Reform Party.



Reporter Park Young-min.



Didn't the Reform Party expect to win votes in the 10% range?



It seems there might be some disappointment; how is the situation?



[Report]



Yes, the Reform Party had quietly hoped for a vote share in the 10% range based on various public opinion polls released during the presidential election period.



The exit poll results anounced by the terrestrial broadcasters fell short of those expectations, so there is a sense of disappointment.



The Reform Party is, however, noting that their support rate is higher than the 3% they received in the last general election.



Campaign committee co-chair Cheon Ha-ram evaluated that completing the race without yielding to the pressure for unification is something to be proud of.



He added that they would focus on preparing for next year's local elections to ensure that this achievement does not go to waste."



Right after the exit poll announcement, candidate Lee Jun-seok departed from his home in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, and is on the move to the ballot counting situation room.



Upon arrival, he is expected to greet campaign committee officials and share his thoughts and stance on this election.



Earlier, candidate Lee emphasized that he aims to secure a position as a new alternative for conservatism through this election.



Yesterday (Jun. 2), he visited Daegu as his final campaign stop, appealing for support and urging people to plant the seeds for a new conservative movement.



This morning (Jun. 3), he stated via social media that he kept his promise until the end and completed the presidential election with dignity, and urged voters to make the choice to part ways with old politics.



Officials from the Reform Party's campaign committee plan to continue monitoring until the final vote count results are announced.



[Anchor]



Yes, the counting has just begun, so please keep us updated us on the situation.



