Supporters cheer for Lee at home

Now, let's take a look at the situation in front of the homes of the presidential candidates.



First, we connect to the home of Lee Jae-myung, the candidate from the Democratic Party, who ranked first in the exit polls.



Reporter Won Dong-hee, is the candidate still at home?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently in front of Lee Jae-myung's home in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon.



I have been here since this afternoon (June 3).



As the exit poll results were announced around 8 PM, when the terrestrial exit poll results were released, many supporters began to gather.



As you can see on the screen, there are hundreds of supporters in front of the house cheering for candidate Lee Jae-myung.



Just a moment ago, when the exit poll results were announced indicating that he would receive more than half of the votes, the supporters cheered, saying they had won.



A resident of an apartment even hung a Taegeukgi (Korean national flag) out of the window, cheering right after the exit poll.



Supporters are still watching the vote counting situation on their mobile phones.



Candidate Lee, who is staying at home without any special schedule today, has not yet made an appearance.



Since this is still a prediction, it seems that candidate Lee Jae-myung will move to Yeouido after watching the vote counting broadcast at home, once the outline of his victory becomes clear after 10 PM.



The apartment complex has a structure that allows for direct access to the underground parking lot, but he may stop by here briefly to greet supporters and residents.



Once in Yeouido, he is expected to give a victory speech at the vote counting event organized by the Democratic Party's election committee near the National Assembly.



This has been KBS News from in front of Lee Jae-myung's home, Won Dong-hee.



