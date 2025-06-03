Ballot counting stations nationwide

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, attention is focused on the ballot counting stations across the country.



About an hour has passed since the counting began.



Let's connect to various regions to check the progress of the counting.



First, let's go to one of the ballot counting stations in Seoul.



Kim Ji-sook, how much progress has been made in the counting so far?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently at the Seoul National University Gymnasium ballot counting station in Gwanak-gu, Seoul.



The first ballot box arrived here around 8:20 PM, and the counting has officially started, but the current counting rate is 0% in Seoul and 0.1% nationwide.



The large table behind me is where the ballot boxes are opened.



The ballots inside are organized and taken to the sorter, where they are categorized by candidate.



The ballot verification procedure, which was introduced in the last general election, is being implemented for the first time in this presidential election.



Staff members are checking each ballot one by one to ensure proper sorting.



Then, election commission officials will conduct one final check before the counting process is completed.



Given the high early voting rate and the introduction of this verification process, I asked if it would take a long time to get a clear picture of the results.



They said if the counting proceeds smoothly, it is expected that about 50% of the votes will be counted by midnight, and the results will start to take shape.



However, the key factor is how close the race is between the two candidates. In the previous presidential election, which was closely contested until the end, a rough outcome of the results emerged around 2 AM, while in the 19th presidential election before that, a rough outcome was revealed earlier, at around 10 PM on the same night.



According to exit poll results, there are predictions that it won't take long to get a clear picture.



There are about 30 counting observers on-site monitoring the entire process.



In Seoul alone, there are 25 counting stations, and nationwide there are 254.



Real-time counting status can also be checked on the National Election Commission website.



This has been a report from the Seoul National University Gymnasium counting station.



