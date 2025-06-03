Inside KBS's Decision K+

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The 21st presidential election.



How are you watching KBS's election broadcast, which is delivered with cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and augmented reality?



The highlight of KBS's election broadcast is the KBS's own election prediction system, 'Decision-K Plus', which boasts 100% accuracy.



It has perfectly identified the winners of all presidential elections for over 20 years.



Reporter Kim Hyun-soo reveals the secret behind the accurate predictions of Decision-K Plus.



[Report]



In the last 20th presidential election, it was difficult to determine the winner until the end due to the smallest margin of victory in history at 0.73%P.



["We have determined a strong likelihood of winning."]



At 2:14 AM, KBS's election prediction system 'Decision-K Plus' announced a 'strong likelihood' of winning.



["It is a certain win! Candidate Roh Moo-hyun."]



The predictions of 'Decision-K', which was first introduced in the 16th presidential election in 2002, have never been wrong.



'Decision-K' begins its analysis as soon as the vote counting starts.



It analyzes real-time data including the vote counting data from the National Election Commission sent to the KBS server, regional vote counting rates, and historical election data.



In particular, since the last election, it has evolved into a more advanced version with algorithms that account for variables such as early voting rates.



[Park Min-kyu/Professor of Statistics, Korea University/KBS Polling Advisory Committee: "Because the vote counting data is operated integratively, we can accurately predict each candidate's vote rate as the counting progresses."]



The analysis results of 'Decision-K' are categorized into three stages.



A probability of winning of 95% or more is classified as 'strong likelihood', 99% or more as 'certain', and if the second-place candidate cannot overtake even if they receive all remaining votes, it is classified as 'elected'.



[Lee Min-young/Head of KBS Election Broadcasting Planning Team: "Watching how closely the predicted values of 'Decision-K+' match the actual vote rates, and when it announces a strong likelihood or certainty of winning, is another point of interest...."]



As elections continue, 'Decision-K Plus' is becoming faster and more precise, and it is expected to provide a clear outline of the winner around a 20% vote counting rate in this election.



This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!