전국 개표율 0 %
00:00 기준
대선
개표현황
자세히 보기
사진

0
%
0표
사진

0
%
0표
0 %p
News 9

Inside KBS's Decision K+

입력 2025.06.03 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The 21st presidential election.

How are you watching KBS's election broadcast, which is delivered with cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and augmented reality?

The highlight of KBS's election broadcast is the KBS's own election prediction system, 'Decision-K Plus', which boasts 100% accuracy.

It has perfectly identified the winners of all presidential elections for over 20 years.

Reporter Kim Hyun-soo reveals the secret behind the accurate predictions of Decision-K Plus.

[Report]

In the last 20th presidential election, it was difficult to determine the winner until the end due to the smallest margin of victory in history at 0.73%P.

["We have determined a strong likelihood of winning."]

At 2:14 AM, KBS's election prediction system 'Decision-K Plus' announced a 'strong likelihood' of winning.

["It is a certain win! Candidate Roh Moo-hyun."]

The predictions of 'Decision-K', which was first introduced in the 16th presidential election in 2002, have never been wrong.

'Decision-K' begins its analysis as soon as the vote counting starts.

It analyzes real-time data including the vote counting data from the National Election Commission sent to the KBS server, regional vote counting rates, and historical election data.

In particular, since the last election, it has evolved into a more advanced version with algorithms that account for variables such as early voting rates.

[Park Min-kyu/Professor of Statistics, Korea University/KBS Polling Advisory Committee: "Because the vote counting data is operated integratively, we can accurately predict each candidate's vote rate as the counting progresses."]

The analysis results of 'Decision-K' are categorized into three stages.

A probability of winning of 95% or more is classified as 'strong likelihood', 99% or more as 'certain', and if the second-place candidate cannot overtake even if they receive all remaining votes, it is classified as 'elected'.

[Lee Min-young/Head of KBS Election Broadcasting Planning Team: "Watching how closely the predicted values of 'Decision-K+' match the actual vote rates, and when it announces a strong likelihood or certainty of winning, is another point of interest...."]

As elections continue, 'Decision-K Plus' is becoming faster and more precise, and it is expected to provide a clear outline of the winner around a 20% vote counting rate in this election.

This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Inside KBS's Decision K+
    • 입력 2025-06-03 23:53:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

The 21st presidential election.

How are you watching KBS's election broadcast, which is delivered with cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and augmented reality?

The highlight of KBS's election broadcast is the KBS's own election prediction system, 'Decision-K Plus', which boasts 100% accuracy.

It has perfectly identified the winners of all presidential elections for over 20 years.

Reporter Kim Hyun-soo reveals the secret behind the accurate predictions of Decision-K Plus.

[Report]

In the last 20th presidential election, it was difficult to determine the winner until the end due to the smallest margin of victory in history at 0.73%P.

["We have determined a strong likelihood of winning."]

At 2:14 AM, KBS's election prediction system 'Decision-K Plus' announced a 'strong likelihood' of winning.

["It is a certain win! Candidate Roh Moo-hyun."]

The predictions of 'Decision-K', which was first introduced in the 16th presidential election in 2002, have never been wrong.

'Decision-K' begins its analysis as soon as the vote counting starts.

It analyzes real-time data including the vote counting data from the National Election Commission sent to the KBS server, regional vote counting rates, and historical election data.

In particular, since the last election, it has evolved into a more advanced version with algorithms that account for variables such as early voting rates.

[Park Min-kyu/Professor of Statistics, Korea University/KBS Polling Advisory Committee: "Because the vote counting data is operated integratively, we can accurately predict each candidate's vote rate as the counting progresses."]

The analysis results of 'Decision-K' are categorized into three stages.

A probability of winning of 95% or more is classified as 'strong likelihood', 99% or more as 'certain', and if the second-place candidate cannot overtake even if they receive all remaining votes, it is classified as 'elected'.

[Lee Min-young/Head of KBS Election Broadcasting Planning Team: "Watching how closely the predicted values of 'Decision-K+' match the actual vote rates, and when it announces a strong likelihood or certainty of winning, is another point of interest...."]

As elections continue, 'Decision-K Plus' is becoming faster and more precise, and it is expected to provide a clear outline of the winner around a 20% vote counting rate in this election.

This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.
김현수
김현수

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[현장연결] 이재명 “국민의 위대한 결정에 경의”<br>…자택 나와 여의도로 출발

[현장연결] 이재명 “국민의 위대한 결정에 경의”…자택 나와 여의도로 출발
[속보] KBS 예측시스템 “더불어민주당 이재명 후보 당선 확실” 판정

[속보] KBS 예측시스템 “더불어민주당 이재명 후보 당선 확실” 판정

[출구조사] ‘이대남녀’ 표심 확 갈렸다…남성은 이준석·김문수, 여성은 이재명

[출구조사] ‘이대남녀’ 표심 확 갈렸다…남성은 이준석·김문수, 여성은 이재명
이 시각 민주당 상황실…출구조사 발표 후 ‘환호, 박수’

이 시각 민주당 상황실…출구조사 발표 후 ‘환호, 박수’
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.