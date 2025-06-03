전국 개표율 0 %
News 9

Incidents at voting stations

입력 2025.06.03 (23:53)

[Anchor]

Many people watched the main voting process with concern, as there were several cases of mismanagement issues exposed during the early voting.

So how did it go?

Go Min-joo reports.

[Report]

This is a polling station set up at an elementary school in Jeju Island.

This morning (Jun. 3), a man in his 50s presented his ID to cast his vote.

However, he was stopped because it was found that he had already voted in the early voting.

At another polling station in Jeju City, a man in his 60s was caught trying to vote twice after having already participated in early voting.

[Jeju Election Commission Official: "Despite being unable to vote on election day because he had already voted in the early voting, he attempted to vote twice at the polling station, and we caught him and took legal action."]

In Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, a man in his 60s was caught after voting in the morning and then returning to the polling station at noon.

He claimed he'd forgotten that he had already voted after drinking until the morning.

In Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, an 80-year-old who had voted early was stopped from voting again, but he attempted to vote again three hours later, prompting police investigation.

There were also various disputes at polling stations throughout the day.

At a polling station in Seogwipo City, Jeju, a man in his 60s was arrested by police for assaulting a staff member, claiming election duties were not being conducted properly.

In Ulsan, a man who tried to determine the authenticity of the ballots on YouTube live stream was ultimately removed from the polling station.

The National Police Agency reported that there were 793 cases of 112 emergency calls related to voting today.

This is KBS News, Go Min-joo.

