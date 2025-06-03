전국 개표율 0 %
News 9

Daegu counting center now

입력 2025.06.03 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been about an hour and a half since the voting ended.

The counting process is also expected to be underway, so let's connect to the scene.

Reporter Moon Da-ae.

In Daegu, the early voting rate and the main voting rate showed a significant difference.

Has the counting started?

[Report]

Yes, I am at the Manchon Indoor Roller Skating Rink, which has been designated as the counting center for Suseong-gu.

At this counting center, ballot boxes have been arriving from nearby polling places under strict security.

Just a moment ago, the counting was officially announced, and over 400 election officials who were waiting have begun the counting process in earnest.

Counting is taking place at nine locations in Daegu, including this Suseong-gu counting center, and 23 counting centers in Gyeongbuk Province.

In this presidential election, there are over 4.26 million eligible voters in Daegu and Gyeongbuk, which is about 9.6% of the total eligible voters.

The preliminary turnout rate is 80.2% in Daegu and 78.9% in Gyeongbuk, which is on par with the national average.

Earlier, the early voting rate in Daegu and Gyeongbuk recorded the lowest levels in the country, but the main voting rate has risen to the national average level.

According to the exit polls from the three major broadcasting companies, the People Power Party's candidate Kim Moon-soo received the highest support in this region.

It remains to be seen how the final counting results will turn out, as the counting process is expected to continue throughout the night with tension.

This has been a report from the Suseong-gu counting center in Daegu.

