Supporters calm at Kim's residence

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the scene in front of People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo's residence, who is predicted to come in second according to the exit polls.



Let's connect with our reporter.



Hyun Ye-seul, is candidate Kim Moon-soo still at his home?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently in front of Kim Moon-soo's home in Bongcheon-dong, Gwanak-gu, Seoul.



Since the time voting ended and around the time the exit polls were announced, many residents and supporters have gathered in front of Kim Moon-soo's home.



Even now, you can see them checking the vote counting updats on their mobile phones and talking amongst themselves.



After the exit poll results showed that he is trailing by more than 10 percentage points, the atmosphere here is calm.



Some citizens expressed surprise at the exit poll results showing candidate Lee Jae-myung securing a majority of the vote.



Candidate Kim, who has been staying at his home since the morning, has not yet made an appearance.



Candidate Kim's camp stated that he is watching the exit poll results and currently watching the vote counting broadcast.



Candidate Kim plans to monitor the vote counting situation from his home today (Jun. 3) and will visit the People Power Party's vote counting office once the outcome of the winner becomes clear.



His camp explained that while the situation remains fluid, he may head to the situation room sometime after 11 PM.



We will provide updates on the candidate's movements and related news as they come in.



This has been a report from in front of candidate Kim Moon-soo's residence in Gwanak-gu, Seoul.



