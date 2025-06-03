Voters cast sincere ballots

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Did those who voted take any verification photos?



Many people have cast their precious votes into the ballot box.



The enthusiasm for voting was hotter than ever, and reporter Choi Hye-rim covered the story.



[Report]



Early in the morning, in front of the polling station.



Children holding their parents' hands wait calmly for their turn to enter.



[Choi Joo-eun/4 years old: "(How old are you, Joo-eun?) I am four! (Why did you come here?) The president!"]



They may not have voting rights, but their interest is just as strong as that of adults.



[Kim Dong-jun/elementary school student: "(With my friends) we talked about the candidates, for example, we watched debates."]



A child who came to the polling station holding their parents' hands has now cast their first-ever vote.



[Pi Seung-jae/twenty-something voter: "I watched my mom vote, now that I’m an adult and voting myself, it feels refreshing and I feel proud to be a citizen."]



A high school voter cast his ballot carrying the thoughts of friends who couldn't come.



[Yoo Joo-sung/high school voter: "Friends who don’t vote seem to really want to. I feel a sense of duty and pride."]



An elderly couple with gray hair makes a careful choice for the next generation.



[Kim Jong-hee/80s voter: "I can't remember how many times, but I've never missed an election. I need to express my will accurately."]



[Sim Joo-seop/80s voter: "Even though I'm almost 90, I don't mind; it doesn't matter what changes. I have to vote for the right person."]



Each precious vote cast carries a person's hopes.



["I think we need to work harder for a more just and right country that we will live in the future."]



["I hope it becomes a country that is equal, without discrimination, and fair."]



["I hope it becomes a country where our children can grow up well."]



Each heartfelt vote has been heavily stacked.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



