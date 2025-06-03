전국 개표율 0 %
News 9

Start date of new presidency

입력 2025.06.03 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The new president will take office immediately without a transition committee. So, when exactly will the term of the 21st president begin?

Also, where will the new president start their duties? Reporter Yang Min-cheol has the details.

[Report]

In the case of the 19th presidential election, which was held early due to a presidential vacancy, the winner was officially determined around 8 AM the day after the election.

[Kim Yong-deok/Former Chairman of the National Election Commission/May 10, 2017: "The Democratic Party's Moon Jae-in is declared the president-elect."]

According to the Public Official Election Act, the presidential term begins at midnight on the day following the expiration of the previous president's term. However, in cases like this where the election is due to a presidential vacancy, the term starts immediately from the time the election result is officially declared.

The National Election Commission will hold a general meeting to decide on the president-elect after tallying the results from 254 counting stations nationwide, and it is expected that the meeting will take place tomorrow (June 4) between 7 AM and 9 AM.

As soon as the chairman of the election commission strikes the gavel, the term of the 21st president will begin, and all inherent powers of the president, including command of the armed forces, will be transferred.

There is also interest in where the new president's office will be located. If candidate Lee Jae-myung is elected as per the exit poll results, it is expected that he will initially work from the Yongsan Presidential Office.

Candidate Lee has stated that he will move his office to the Blue House after completing renovations as soon as possible, but since he will start work immediately without a transition committee, it seems inevitable that he will use the Yongsan Presidential Office right after being elected.

Additionally, since candidate Lee proposed relocating the presidential office to Sejong as part of his campaign promises, there is a possibility that a 'Sejong era' could open in the long term.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

